Accor : and AXA launch a strategic partnership

05/15/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

Accor, a global hospitality leader, and AXA, a global leader in insurance, announce an innovative strategic partnership to provide medical support to guests across the 5,000 Accor hotels worldwide.

As soon as July 2020, this partnership will enable Accor guests to benefit from the highest level of care thanks to the expert medical solutions of AXA Partners, AXA's international entity specialized in assistance services, travel insurance and credit protection.

First and foremost, Accor guests will benefit from AXA's most recent advances in telemedicine through free access to medical teleconsultations. Guests will also get access to AXA's extensive medical networks with tens of thousands of vetted medical professionals. This will allow hotels to make the most relevant referrals (eg language, speciality, etc..) to their guests in the 110 destinations where Accor is present.

As Accor prepares for the post COVID-19 rebound, this unique medical service complements its overall global recovery plan and is included in the enhanced health and prevention protocols that Accor has put in place notably through its ALLSAFE Cleanliness label in anticipation of the progressive reopening of its hotels across the different regions.

For AXA, this partnership is a unique occasion to strengthen its payer to partner strategy, which aims to provide innovative services to its customers, notably in health, one of its areas of growth in its Ambition 2020 plan.

'Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are as hoteliers. This distinctive partnership with AXA which we have been working on for several months makes even more sense in today's context. In an increasingly complex environment, our 300.000 team members on the ground will be able to assist our guests and ensure their safety during their stays, turning our hotels into shelters. This initiative combined with our ALLSAFE enhanced hygiene protocols, will be key to rediscover the Love of Travel in the 5000 Accor properties around the world,.' said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor.

'AXA's ambition is to move from a payer to a partner with its customers, notably by providing them with innovative solutions in health. This is why AXA has become over the last year a world leader in telemedicine solutions. Partnering with Accor, a worldwide leader in hospitality, is a unique opportunity to enlarge people's access to our healthcare expertise and solutions. As we are facing an unprecedented health crisis with Covid-19, this ambition has never been more relevant', said Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 00:24:05 UTC
