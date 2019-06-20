Log in
ACCOR

(AC)
Accor : and Air France-KLM expand ties with joint loyalty programme

06/20/2019
FILE PHOTO: The Air France-KLM company logo is seen at the annual shareholder meeting in the La Defense business district in Puteaux

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's largest hotel group Accor and airline Air France-KLM said they were broadening their loyalty programmes by offering a dual reward scheme to their entire global customer base.

Some investors have said they see sense in tie-ups between the two companies through cooperations on loyalty programmes, after Accor dropped plans to buy a minority stake in AirFrance-KLM last July, at a time when the airline was hit by boardroom and staff unrest.

Accor had said that a stake in the Franco-Dutch airline could help it compete better against travel packages offered by online rivals such as Expedia and Booking.com, but investors questioned why the hotel group would need to buy a stake in the troubled airline and said a looser tie-up was preferable.

"Every time our customers travel on a flight marketed and operated by Air France and/or KLM, or stay a night at an Accor hotel, they will now simultaneously earn both Flying Blue Miles and Le Club AccorHotels Reward points," the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Accor's 'Le Club' loyalty programme has 57 million members worldwide while Air France-KLM's 'Flying Blue' loyalty programme has over 15 million members.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR -0.36% 36.16 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
AIR FRANCE-KLM -0.30% 7.872 Real-time Quote.-16.71%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 294 M
EBIT 2019 657 M
Net income 2019 435 M
Debt 2019 1 944 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 21,66
P/E ratio 2020 18,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 9 679 M
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,0 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mercedes Erra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR-2.21%10 396
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL24.32%41 410
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC33.37%25 739
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC23.32%11 586
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)15.30%8 942
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION11.43%7 539
