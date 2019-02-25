Press release

FEBRUARY 25TH, 2019

Accor further optimizes its debt structure

Accor today announces the establishment of a €500m Negotiable European Commercial

Paper (NEU CP) program.

With this program, Accor diversifies its source of funding while optimizing its cost of debt. The Group will be able to issue NEU CP with maturities between 1 day to 1 year and up to an outstanding total of €500m.

Proceeds of the program will be dedicated to short term General Corporate Purposes.

Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Arranger of the program. BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, ING Bank & Société Générale will act as Dealers.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in more than 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years.

Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with Food & Beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and coworking brands. To drive business performance, Accor's portfolio of business accelerators amplify hospitality distribution, operations, and experience. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs-Le Club AccorHotels.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 - Acting Here endeavours to act for positive hospitality, while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged groups through professional training and access to employment.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

