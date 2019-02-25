Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accor : further optimizes its debt structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:12pm EST

Press release

FEBRUARY 25TH, 2019

Accor further optimizes its debt structure

Accor today announces the establishment of a €500m Negotiable European Commercial

Paper (NEU CP) program.

With this program, Accor diversifies its source of funding while optimizing its cost of debt. The Group will be able to issue NEU CP with maturities between 1 day to 1 year and up to an outstanding total of €500m.

Proceeds of the program will be dedicated to short term General Corporate Purposes.

Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Arranger of the program. BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, ING Bank & Société Générale will act as Dealers.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in more than 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years.

Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with Food & Beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and coworking brands. To drive business performance, Accor's portfolio of business accelerators amplify hospitality distribution, operations, and experience. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs-Le Club AccorHotels.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 - Acting Here endeavours to act for positive hospitality, while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged groups through professional training and access to employment.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Relations Contacts

Carina Alfonso Martin

Line Crieloue

Vice President Media Relations

Senior PR Manager

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 84 84

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 18 11

carina.alfonsomartin@accor.com

line.crieloue@accor.com

Investor and Analyst Relations

Sébastien Valentin

Pierre-Loup Etienne

Chief Communication Officer

Investor relations

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 86 25

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 47 76

sebastien.valentin@accor.com

pierre-loup.etienne@accor.com

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 17:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCOR
12:12pACCOR : further optimizes its debt structure
PU
02/22ACCOR : The incredible transformation of Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy
PU
02/22ACCOR : ALL, Accor's new lifestyle loyalty program, becomes Principal Partner an..
AQ
02/22ACCOR : D-EDGE! - Discover the new brand!
AQ
02/21ACCOR : AccorHotels Commits to Opening 100 Global Umami Burger Locations by 2026
PR
02/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, UBS, YouTube, Standard Chartered
02/21ACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, beefs up lifestyle loyalty initiatives
RE
02/21ACCOR : RevPAR as of December 31, 2018
PU
02/21ACCOR : Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2018
PU
02/21ACCOR : unveils new lifestyle loyalty program Bringing Augmented Hospitality to ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 106 M
EBIT 2019 697 M
Net income 2019 444 M
Finance 2019 484 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 23,09
P/E ratio 2020 19,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capitalization 10 722 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 46,7 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mercedes Erra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR2.24%12 153
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL18.68%43 951
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC18.43%24 901
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.50%10 874
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)23.51%10 318
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION10.95%7 949
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.