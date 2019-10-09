Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/09 03:59:54 pm
36.98 EUR   +0.79%
06:26pACCOR : “The World Is In Our Hands”
PU
10/04MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : a strategic region for Accor
PU
10/04ACCOR : Pesto, pistou.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accor : “The World Is In Our Hands”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

Celebrity voices have power

And these celebs are using theirs to encourage us all to fight climate change.

Antonio Banderas, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Neve Campbell and Alfre Woodard are among the bold-faced names.

'The World Is In Our Hands,' captures them in black and white photographs holding a pristine globe in their hands.
And since September 18th, the A-listers are sharing their photos on social media with a strong message describing how they are personally addressing one of the most critical issues of our time. Each photo is thus paired with action items anyone can add to their daily life. Whether it's traveling sustainably, using less energy or demanding action from leaders, the featured celebrities are advocating for everyone to take matters into their own hands.

By making simple changes to habits and routines, including everyday choices with less harmful effects on the environment, everyone has the power to confront the climate challenge.

Can you spot our 2 famous Accor personalities?

Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North & Central America andEdwin Frizell, Regional Vice President Accor Central Canada & General Manager, Fairmont Royal York took part in this important initiative by showcasing Accor's strong commitment towards sustainability.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:25:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCOR
06:26pACCOR : “The World Is In Our Hands”
PU
10/04MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : a strategic region for Accor
PU
10/04ACCOR : Pesto, pistou.
PU
10/04SWISSÔTEL : happiness in family!
PU
10/01ACCOR : Is Reviving the Orient Express - Just Don't Expect a Train Carriage
AQ
09/30Youdao Files for IPO of American Depositary Shares
DJ
09/26ACCOR : A barnacle goose odyssey
PU
09/26ACCOR : Let the sea sublimate yourself
PU
09/25ACCOR : Sustainable Tourism in Africa takes centre stage at AHIF 2019 with world..
AQ
09/25ACCOR : signs three-property deal at Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) 2019 t..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 111 M
EBIT 2019 584 M
Net income 2019 406 M
Debt 2019 2 274 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 9 817 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,82  €
Last Close Price 36,95  €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR-1.13%10 673
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL8.39%38 756
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.26.32%26 018
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC13.06%10 564
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED12.02%9 104
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION4.01%7 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group