Accor : “The World Is In Our Hands”

Celebrity voices have power

And these celebs are using theirs to encourage us all to fight climate change.

Antonio Banderas, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Neve Campbell and Alfre Woodard are among the bold-faced names.

'The World Is In Our Hands,' captures them in black and white photographs holding a pristine globe in their hands.

And since September 18th, the A-listers are sharing their photos on social media with a strong message describing how they are personally addressing one of the most critical issues of our time. Each photo is thus paired with action items anyone can add to their daily life. Whether it's traveling sustainably, using less energy or demanding action from leaders, the featured celebrities are advocating for everyone to take matters into their own hands.



By making simple changes to habits and routines, including everyday choices with less harmful effects on the environment, everyone has the power to confront the climate challenge.

Can you spot our 2 famous Accor personalities?

Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North & Central America andEdwin Frizell, Regional Vice President Accor Central Canada & General Manager, Fairmont Royal York took part in this important initiative by showcasing Accor's strong commitment towards sustainability.