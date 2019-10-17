Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
Accor : narrows 2019 earnings guidance, cites China uncertainties

0
10/17/2019 | 12:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of AccorHotels group is pictured during a news conference at the Pullman Bangkok King Power hotel, in Bangkok

PARIS (Reuters) - Accor, Europe's largest hotels company narrowed its full-year profit guidance even as it reported stronger third-quarter sales on Thursday, citing uncertainty on China-related issues.

The group, which runs high-end chains including Raffles and Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, said third-quarter sales rose 10.9% year on year to 1.049 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

"Europe is doing well, while Asia Pacific is experiencing a decline linked to the situation in China," Jean-Jacques Morin, Accor's chief financial officer told reporters.

Hong Kong has been rocked by four months of often huge and violent protests which has caused tourists numbers to fall. U.S.-China trade uncertainties also weighed on the business, Morin said.

The group said it forecast that full-year 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise to between 820-840 million euros. That was a slightly narrower range than the previous target of 820-850 million euros.

($1 = 0.8991 euros)

(Reporting Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Sarah White and Jane Merriman)

