Accor : unveils new lifestyle loyalty program Bringing Augmented Hospitality to life

02/21/2019 | 02:28am EST
Accor announces today a disruptive and dramatic shift of its loyalty program into a fully integrated global platform integrating rewards, services, and experiences across our entire ecosystem to bring value everyday life whether you work, live or play.

This new lifestyle loyalty program will recognize, understand, cherish, communicate with and reward guests like never before giving access to 'ALL of Accor'.
It will open doors across a unique and iconic portfolio of over 30 hotel brands as well as an unrivalled collection of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and 'money can't buy' experiences.
This new lifestyle loyalty program will be delivered through a new app and website that will allow members to access the world of Accor from the palm of their hands.
The new guest promise of this new lifestyle loyalty program will address four strategic stakes:
Introducing new premium status to reward our most loyal members
Enriched benefits according to our augmented hospitality strategy
A worldwide connected experience to earn and burn points across the broadest range of brands in the industry and a New digital app delivering value across work, live & play.
Partnerships and experiences
Far beyond the stay, partnerships anchor ALL in member's day-to-day, on the move and everywhere. Following an extensive study, three main passion points resonate with our loyalty members: Entertainment, Dining and Culinary & Sports.
Accor announces today three main partnerships to illustrate those passion points.

  • We are pleased to be extending our partnership with AEG beyond the AccorHotels Arena to include premium venues providing over 60 000 tickets and private suites for our loyalty members in Latin America, Asia and Europe.
  • is world's leading sports and live entertainment company, with more than 100 million guests a year, delivering innovation that inspires athletes, teams, artists and fans.
  • The Group has signed a new partnership with IMG, which will unlock access to chef masterclasses and culinary encounters for our best members courtesy of our loyalty program. Starting in 2020, our members will enjoy the best of Taste Festivals in London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong and Toronto, with growth and expansion of the partnership into new cities over the next three years.

IMG is a global actor operating in more than 30 countries in sports, events, media, fashion, and especially culinary with immersive food experience

  • Accor and Paris Saint-GermainFootball Cub today announce they have signed a global multi-year partnership agreement. ALL, Accor Live Limitless, Accor's new lifestyle loyalty platform, will become the Principal Partner and official jersey sponsor of the club starting from the 2019/2020 season. The partnership will bring together the world's fastest-growing football club with a global, pioneering leader in the hospitality industry.


To reflect the ambition of the group to engage our guests in their daily lives and to embody the premium nature of its portfolio of brands, Accor launched a new premium visual language including a new corporate logo. The two distinctive brands, Accor and ALL, will utilize the same 'iconic A' monogram that represents the seal of excellence of the group and which fuses the letter A with the bernache which is the historical emblem of the group.
These ambitious initiatives are designed to increase the global visibility of our brands to strengthen the efficiency of our distribution networks and to offer our guests an attractive and unique loyalty program in the industry.
To support these initiatives, the Group will invest €225 million of the €4.8 billion generated by the Booster operation, with the financial objective of creating €75 million per year of gross operating surplus in the medium term.


ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in almost 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years.

Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with Food&Beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and coworking brands. To drive business performance, Accor's portfolio of business accelerators amplifies hospitality distribution, operations, and experiences. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 - Acting Here endeavours to act for 'positive hospitality', while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged people through professional training and access to employment.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 07:26:03 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.