Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

First-half 2019: Solid results and swift strategic plan execution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Press Release

JULY 31, 2019

First-half 2019:

Solid results

and swift strategic plan execution

REVENUE UP 27.8% TO €1,926 MILLION (+4.8% LFL)

EBITDA UP 30.1% TO €375 MILLION (+5.1% LFL)

RECURRING FREE CASH FLOW OF €144 MILLION

NET PROFIT, GROUP SHARE OF €141 MILLION

***

FULL-YEAR 2019 EBITDA TARGET

BETWEEN €820 MILLION AND €850 MILLION

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor, said:

"Once again, Accor reported another semester of solid results, in line with its objectives set for the medium term. Transformed into an asset-light player, the Group is now capitalizing on its growth drivers - strong complementary brands that are leaders in the majority of their markets, a sustained development, leading positions in the most touristic markets and a unique ecosystem for the benefit of the Group's millions of customers and partner-owners. The execution of our plan and our business momentum remain on track to achieve another record year in 2019."

The first-half 2019 results confirm the Group's excellent performance in the execution of its objectives. After adding 18,589 rooms (149 hotels) on an organic basis during the period, Accor had a portfolio of 717,314 rooms (4,892 hotels) and a pipeline of 202,000 rooms (1,153 hotels) at June 30, 2019, of which 78% in emerging markets.

Strong growth in consolidated revenue

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2019 amounted to €1,926 million, up 4.8% like-

for-like (LFL) and up 27.8% as reported compared with first-half 2018.

In € millions

H1 2018(1)

H1 2019

Change

Change

(as reported)

(LFL)(2)

HotelServices

1,231

1,366

+10.9%

+5.0%

Hotel Assets

225

519

+130.5%

+7.1%

New Businesses

70

77

+10.3%

+4.5%

Holding & Intercos

(20)

(36)

N/A

N/A

TOTAL

1,507

1,926

+27.8%

+4.8%

  1. Proforma financial information.
  2. Like-for-like:at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.

Reported revenue for the period reflects the following factors:

  • Changes in the scope of consolidation (acquisitions and disposals) had a positive impact of €324 million (+21.5%), due in particular to the contributions of Mantra and Mövenpick.
  • Currency effects had a positive impact of €23 million (+1.5%), primarily relating to the US dollar (€30 million).

HotelServices revenue

HotelServices reported business volumes of €10.4 billion, versus €8.9 billion in first-half2018, and revenue of €1,366 million, up 5.0% like-for-like,reflecting positive

business trends and expansion of the hotel network.

2

Management & Franchise (M&F) revenue amounted to €486 million, a like-for-likeincrease of 5.0% that reflects the Group's growth in all of its markets.

In € millions

H1 2018(1)

H1 2019

Change

(LFL)(2)

Europe

242

245

+5.7%

Asia-Pacific

97

100

(0.0)%

Middle East & Africa

38

52

+4.6%

North America, Central America & the Caribbean

59

65

+7.2%

South America

21

24

+16.1%

TOTAL

458

486

+5.0%

  1. Proforma financial information.
  2. Like-for-like:at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.

Consolidated RevPAR rose by 2.9% overall in first-half 2019.

In Europe, M&F revenue was up a sharp 5.7% on a like-for-like basis, underpinned by a 4.4% increase in RevPAR, all segments combined.

  • In France, RevPAR was up 4.7% like-for-like, with solid performances from both the Greater Paris area and regional cities (up 5.3% and 4.2%, respectively). In June, business was boosted by the International Paris Airshow and the Women's Football World Cup.
  • RevPAR growth remained moderate (+1.2%) in the United Kingdom, with London and the regional cities still posting highly contrasted performances. The increase in RevPAR in London (+4.3%) reflects a persistently active domestic tourism market, while RevPAR in regional cities (-2.1%) was impacted by uncertainties related to Brexit.
  • In Germany, RevPAR increased by 3.9%, driven as expected by a favorable trade fair calendar.
  • Spain recorded a significant 11.9% rise in RevPAR thanks to strong growth in demand.

Asia-Pacific posted stable M&F revenue on a like-for-like basis, despite a slight decline in RevPAR (-0.2%) in the first half. The trend in RevPAR nonetheless improved in the second quarter (+0.3% in Q2 vs. -0.6% in Q1). Expansion of the hotel network was offset by a decline in incentive fees, relating in particular to the renovation of the Fairmont Singapore Hotel.

3

The Middle East & Africa region recorded an increase in M&F revenue of 4.6% despite moderate growth in RevPAR of 1.0%. A solid performance by hotels in Makkah during Ramadan in May brought in additional incentive fees during the period.

North America, Central America & the Caribbean reported an increase in M&F revenue of 7.2%, thanks notably to the ramp-upof the Fairmont Austin Hotel. RevPAR for the region rose by 0.8%.

Lastly, South America continued to post strong growth, particularly in Brazil, with revenue up 16.1% on the back of a 13.8% increase in RevPAR.

Services to Owners revenue, which includes the Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty division, as well as shared services and the repayment of hotel personnel costs, came to €879 million, versus €773 million in first-half 2018.

Hotel Assets & Other revenue

Hotel Assets & Other revenue amounted to €519 million, a like-for-like increase of 7.1%. The reported rise of 130.5% notably reflects the consolidation of Mantra in June 2018 and Mövenpick in September of the same year. Following the reclassification of Orbis' real estate operations as assets held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5, this segment is mainly driven by the Asia-Pacific region.

Excluding Orbis, the division's hotel base included 173 hotels and 31,893 rooms at June 30, 2019.

New Businesses revenue

New Businesses (concierge services, luxury home rentals, private sales of luxury hotel stays, and digital services for hotels) generated revenue of €77 million in first-half 2019, up 4.5% on a like-for-like basis. The 10.3% increase as reported reflects the acquisitions of ResDiary and Adoria in April and June 2018, respectively.

4

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to €375 million in the first half of 2019, up 5.1% like-for-like and up 30.1% as reported compared with first-half 2018.

In € millions

H1 2018(1)

H1 2019

Change

Change

(as reported)

(LFL)(2)

HotelServices

326

344

+5.5%

+3.7%

Hotel Assets

29

97

+241.1%

+0.2%

New Businesses

(11)

(1)

+89.5%

+84.7%

Holding & Intercos

(55)

(65)

N/A

N/A

TOTAL

288

375

+30.1%

+5.1%

  1. Proforma financial information.
  2. Like-for-like:at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.

The EBITDA margin gained 0.4 of a point to reach 19.5%.

In € millions

Hotel

New

Hotel

Holding &

ACCOR

Services

Businesses

Assets

Intercos

Revenue H1

19

1,366

77

519

(36)

1,926

EBITDA H1 19

344

(1)

97

(65)

375

EBITDA margin

+25.2%

(1.5)%

+18.7%

N/A

+19.5%

Revenue H1

18(1)

1,231

70

225

(20)

1,507

EBITDA H1 18(1)

326

(11)

29

(55)

288

EBITDA margin

+26.5%

(15.3)%

+12.7%

N/A

+19.1%

  1. Proforma financial information.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 16:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCOR
12:20pACCOR : French hotel group Accor eyes further profit rise in 2019
RE
12:15pFIRST-HALF 2019 : Solid results and swift strategic plan execution
PU
12:15pACCOR : 2019 First-half results presentation
PU
07/22ACCOR : How entertainment became a key component of hospitality
PU
07/15ACCOR : Well-being is more than just a trend
PU
07/15ACCOR : Mantis, an exceptional place to find yourself
PU
07/12ACCOR : A true wellness moment in Bangkok
PU
07/12ZERO-WASTE RESTAURANTS : the next step in sustainable dining
PU
07/12ACCOR : Conference call invitation
PU
07/01Covovio Acquires Stake in Accor Hotel Portfolio
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 205 M
EBIT 2019 644 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 2 186 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 10 696 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,97  €
Last Close Price 40,26  €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mercedes Erra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR8.49%11 922
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL30.09%46 888
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC35.53%27 914
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC35.43%12 599
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)17.64%9 561
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION16.79%8 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group