Middle East & Africa: a strategic region for Accor

With 17 million visitors each year, Dubai is a popular tourist destination, where the impossible becomes possible. The city welcomes a wealthy clientele on the lookout for the latest trends, with a pronounced taste for luxury, lifestyle brands and residences.

Development opportunities that our Group intends to seize to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Africa! Our growth is accelerating in the region and 2020 promises to be a successful year with strong brand development in each of our segments - with a particular focus on lifestyle! Next year's highlights include the debut of Mama Shelter, 25Hours and SLS in Dubai.

Accor TV cameras met for the first time with Mark Willis, CEO Middle East & Africa and François Baudin, SVP Development Luxury Hotels for an exclusive decoding of this high potential market and Accor's strategy to strengthen its leadership in the region.

We also have a big surprise in store for you… A sneak preview of the Sofitel Dubai Wafi - still under construction, with Glenn Huskie, Global SVP Design & Technical Services Luxury revealing its incomparable design and ambitions for this future flagship.