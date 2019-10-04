Log in
Accor

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/04 03:57:14 pm
37.28 EUR   +1.06%
06:42pMIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : a strategic region for Accor
PU
06:42pACCOR : Pesto, pistou.
PU
06:42pSWISSÔTEL : happiness in family!
PU
Summary 
News Summary

Middle East & Africa: a strategic region for Accor

0
10/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

With 17 million visitors each year, Dubai is a popular tourist destination, where the impossible becomes possible. The city welcomes a wealthy clientele on the lookout for the latest trends, with a pronounced taste for luxury, lifestyle brands and residences.

Development opportunities that our Group intends to seize to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Africa! Our growth is accelerating in the region and 2020 promises to be a successful year with strong brand development in each of our segments - with a particular focus on lifestyle! Next year's highlights include the debut of Mama Shelter, 25Hours and SLS in Dubai.

Accor TV cameras met for the first time with Mark Willis, CEO Middle East & Africa and François Baudin, SVP Development Luxury Hotels for an exclusive decoding of this high potential market and Accor's strategy to strengthen its leadership in the region.

We also have a big surprise in store for you… A sneak preview of the Sofitel Dubai Wafi - still under construction, with Glenn Huskie, Global SVP Design & Technical Services Luxury revealing its incomparable design and ambitions for this future flagship.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:41:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 109 M
EBIT 2019 584 M
Net income 2019 408 M
Debt 2019 2 274 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 9 910 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,87  €
Last Close Price 37,30  €
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR-0.59%11 081
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL9.64%40 962
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.28.12%26 709
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.79%11 279
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED16.84%9 374
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.67%7 664
