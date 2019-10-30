Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/30 03:59:52 pm
38.435 EUR   -1.65%
07:57pACCOR : Spinning it at SO/
PU
07:57pRIISE : Already 1 year of commitment and support!
PU
04:22aACCOR : finalizes the refinancing of its hybrid capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RiiSE: Already 1 year of commitment and support!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

In addition to promoting diversity, RiiSE works to combat stereotypes, everyday sexism, discrimination and sexual harassment, through communication campaigns, conferences and workshops to increase awareness. By establishing a global network for change, we are guiding the Group itself on key gender equality matters that will be of benefit to all forms of diversity.

RiiSE is:

  • A network motivated to inspire the women and men within Accor.
  • A driver to combat stereotypes and achieve gender equality.
  • A solidarity and mutual support network.

RiiSE means raising yourself up; going beyond equality towards equity; being and becoming better; being fulfilled and developing as an individual, but also, and above all, collectively. Powerful concepts that reflect the values dear to our Group!

For International Women's Day on 8 March this year, over 800 employees demonstrated their commitment by entering the international photo competition on Yammer on the theme of 'Stop Sexism & Stereotypes'. From Europe to Asia and including Africa, the USA, South America and India, many countries and brands, such as Raffles, Fairmont, ibis, Rixos, Sofitel, Mövenpick and Pullman were keen to support gender equality.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 23:56:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCOR
07:57pACCOR : Spinning it at SO/
PU
07:57pRIISE : Already 1 year of commitment and support!
PU
04:22aACCOR : finalizes the refinancing of its hybrid capital
PU
10/25FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS - LUXURY I : The quest for sustainable luxury
AQ
10/24ACCOR : The quest for sustainable luxury
PU
10/24THALASSA SEA & SPA : a new iconic property
PU
10/23ACCOR : Bond investors renew confidence in Accor business model and credit profi..
PU
10/23ACCOR : announces a further optimization of its hybrid capital
PU
10/18Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by weak China, Hong Kong bookings
RE
10/18Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by weak China, Hong Kong bookings
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 014 M
EBIT 2019 577 M
Net income 2019 395 M
Debt 2019 2 303 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 10 186 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,77  €
Last Close Price 38,34  €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR5.31%11 536
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL16.55%41 674
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.35.53%27 457
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.30%10 783
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED29.37%10 515
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.91%7 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group