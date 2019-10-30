RiiSE: Already 1 year of commitment and support!

In addition to promoting diversity, RiiSE works to combat stereotypes, everyday sexism, discrimination and sexual harassment, through communication campaigns, conferences and workshops to increase awareness. By establishing a global network for change, we are guiding the Group itself on key gender equality matters that will be of benefit to all forms of diversity.

RiiSE is:

A network motivated to inspire the women and men within Accor.

A driver to combat stereotypes and achieve gender equality.

A solidarity and mutual support network.

RiiSE means raising yourself up; going beyond equality towards equity; being and becoming better; being fulfilled and developing as an individual, but also, and above all, collectively. Powerful concepts that reflect the values dear to our Group!

For International Women's Day on 8 March this year, over 800 employees demonstrated their commitment by entering the international photo competition on Yammer on the theme of 'Stop Sexism & Stereotypes'. From Europe to Asia and including Africa, the USA, South America and India, many countries and brands, such as Raffles, Fairmont, ibis, Rixos, Sofitel, Mövenpick and Pullman were keen to support gender equality.