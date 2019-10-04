Log in
ACCOR

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/04 03:57:14 pm
37.28 EUR   +1.06%
Swissôtel: happiness in family!



0
10/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

At the Swissôtel Sydney, all means are good to impress kids! Upon their arrival, they are welcomed to their custom kitted out guestrooms with their own access keys, special passports, kids maps of the city and fresh, delicious treats. Naturally, the rooms are equipped with cute bedding, night-lights, drawing supplies, canvas play tents and kid-friendly bath amenities. Tailored for each little guest from ages 2 - 12, the rooms offers with age-appropriate books, games and toys, with adjoining grown-up, contemporary-styled guestrooms for their parents. With all the adventures of Australia to explore, and a home base of Swiss design, quality and cuisine to return to, parents and children will be rewarded with a travel experience they will not soon forget.

Swissôtel ensures that even pint-sized guests are treated with the utmost care and personal attention. A reliable choice for families who wants to relax and enjoy their stay!

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:41:08 UTC


0
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 109 M
EBIT 2019 584 M
Net income 2019 408 M
Debt 2019 2 274 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 9 910 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,87  €
Last Close Price 37,30  €
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR-0.59%11 081
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL9.64%40 962
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.28.12%26 709
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.79%11 279
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED16.84%9 374
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.67%7 664
