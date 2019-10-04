Swissôtel: happiness in family!

At the Swissôtel Sydney, all means are good to impress kids! Upon their arrival, they are welcomed to their custom kitted out guestrooms with their own access keys, special passports, kids maps of the city and fresh, delicious treats. Naturally, the rooms are equipped with cute bedding, night-lights, drawing supplies, canvas play tents and kid-friendly bath amenities. Tailored for each little guest from ages 2 - 12, the rooms offers with age-appropriate books, games and toys, with adjoining grown-up, contemporary-styled guestrooms for their parents. With all the adventures of Australia to explore, and a home base of Swiss design, quality and cuisine to return to, parents and children will be rewarded with a travel experience they will not soon forget.



Swissôtel ensures that even pint-sized guests are treated with the utmost care and personal attention. A reliable choice for families who wants to relax and enjoy their stay!

