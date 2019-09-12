The Loft: our new mobile hotel prototype!

The Loft is designed as a nomadic, self-contained, upscale extension to the existing Flying Nest proposition, to reinforce the Group's positioning in the mobile pop-up accommodation market, with its roots in the heart of our Accor Live Limitless strategy.

The objective is simple: to offer exclusive experiences right at the heart of events, out in the country or in out-of-the-ordinary locations. The opportunities are endless, such as team building trips, weddings, detox weekends and festivals, but every moment is unique. So, The Loft's value proposition fits perfectly with Accor's Augmented Hospitality strategy.

The Loft is the result both of an observation and a trend: the lack of hotel solutions that combine comfort and closeness to major events, and travelers' growing demand for out-of-the-ordinary experiences.

The concept therefore has what it takes to appeal to a wide range of travelers and offers an infinite variety of possible experiences, whether for a family trip or with friends or colleagues.