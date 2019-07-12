Zero-waste restaurants: the next step in sustainable dining

Sometimes, it's too hard to say no to delicious food. Whether it's a second helping of pancakes at breakfast, an extra serving of smashed avocado at brunch, or an unnecessary dessert after a filling dinner, we've all found ourselves staring at a plate of food knowing that we won't be able to finish it. Waste is a fundamental part of the restaurant business.

According to the United National Environmental Programme, one-third of the food produced to feed mankind is wasted every year, which equates to around 1.3 billion tonnes annually. That's more than the total amount of food produced in sub-Saharan Africa. Then there's the economic cost. The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) says that food waste costs the hotel industry approximately EUR 367 million each year, 'including food procurement, labour, utilities and waste management costs.' Of that, 45 percent is lost in food preparation, 34 percent is left behind on customers' plates and 21 percent is spoilage.

But chefs and customers alike are pushing back. Ethically minded customers want to know that they are not contributing to the problem by eating at restaurants where food is wasted unnecessarily, and chefs are eager to reduce wastage and the environmental damage it causes. As the industry becomes increasingly aware of the problems caused by food waste, it becomes clear what must be done.

Cue the emergence of the zero-waste restaurant, the Holy Grail of ethical, sustainable food and beverage, where not a single scrap of food is wasted. From on-site composters and biofuel production to foraged ingredients and a whole-plant (and animal) approach to food preparation, the F&B industry is doing its bit for a more sustainable future.

