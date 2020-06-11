|
Accordia Golf Trust : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
06/11/2020 | 05:33am EDT
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 11, 2020 17:21
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG200611OTHR1M52
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Tan Lay Hong
Designation
|
Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2020
Latest news on ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
|Sales 2020
|
645 M
464 M
464 M
|Net income 2020
|
68,5 M
49,3 M
49,3 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
667 M
480 M
480 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,7x
|Yield 2020
|8,77%
|Capitalization
|
670 M
484 M
483 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,07x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|58,2%
|Chart ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
0,70 SGD
|Last Close Price
0,61 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
19,7%
|Spread / Average Target
14,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
9,84%