ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(ADQU)
Accordia Golf Trust : Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date

06/11/2020 | 05:33am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2020 17:22
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200611DVCAQ66W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong
Designation Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/03/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0169
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/10/2019 TO 31/03/2020
Number of Days 183
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Distribution of 1.69 Singapore cents per unit for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020.

Please see attached.

Taxation Conditions The distribution will be exempted from Singapore income tax in the hands of all Unitholders. The distribution is also not subject to Singapore withholding tax.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 22/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 19/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0169
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0169
Pay Date 29/06/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 28,608 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 09:32:07 UTC
