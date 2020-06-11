|
Accordia Golf Trust : Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date
06/11/2020 | 05:33am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 11, 2020 17:22
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG200611DVCAQ66W
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Tan Lay Hong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Final
|
Financial Year End
|
31/03/2020
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.0169
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/10/2019 TO 31/03/2020
|
Number of Days
|
183
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Distribution of 1.69 Singapore cents per unit for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020.
Please see attached.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
The distribution will be exempted from Singapore income tax in the hands of all Unitholders. The distribution is also not subject to Singapore withholding tax.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
22/06/2020 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
19/06/2020
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0169
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0169
|
Pay Date
|
29/06/2020
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Disclaimer
Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 09:32:07 UTC
|Latest news on ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
