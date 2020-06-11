Log in
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST    ADQU   SG1AB5000009

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(ADQU)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accordia Golf Trust : Update On The Land And Building Issues

06/11/2020 | 05:33am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2020 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON THE LAND AND BUILDING ISSUES
Announcement Reference SG200611OTHR733X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong
Designation Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 28,283 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 09:32:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 645 M 464 M 464 M
Net income 2020 68,5 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2020 667 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 8,77%
Capitalization 670 M 484 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Technical analysis trends ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,70 SGD
Last Close Price 0,61 SGD
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiko Machida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kee Cheok Khoo Chairman
Fumihiko Niwa Chief Financial Officer
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hitoshi Kumagai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST-8.96%484
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-15.60%70 946
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.93%47 208
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-16.46%16 487
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.21%12 318
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-21.37%7 596
