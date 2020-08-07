Log in
Accordia Golf Trust : Update To Proposed Divestment Of Accordia Golf Trust Interests In All Of Its Golf Courses

08/07/2020 | 12:09pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2020 23:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE TO PROPOSED DIVESTMENT OF ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST INTERESTS IN ALL OF ITS GOLF COURSES
Announcement Reference SG200807OTHR6I1W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yoshihiko Machida
Designation CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,204 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 16:08:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 645 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2020 68,5 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net Debt 2020 667 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 8,23%
Capitalization 714 M 521 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Duration : Period :
Accordia Golf Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,65 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiko Machida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kee Cheok Khoo Chairman
Fumihiko Niwa Chief Financial Officer
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hitoshi Kumagai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST-2.99%521
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-14.70%71 702
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-13.04%40 149
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-16.55%16 470
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-22.13%11 893
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-5.39%8 663
