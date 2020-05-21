Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Accordia Golf Trust    ADQU   SG1AB5000009

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(ADQU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver :: Automatic Extension Of Time To Release Unaudited Full Year Results, Issue Annual Report And Hold AGM

05/21/2020 | 06:34am EDT
Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast May 21, 2020 18:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AUTOMATIC EXTENSION OF TIME TO RELEASE UNAUDITED FULL YEAR RESULTS, ISSUE ANNUAL REPORT AND HOLD AGM
Announcement Reference SG200521OTHROEE4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yoshihiko Machida
Designation CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,832 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:33:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 645 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 68,5 M
Debt 2020 667 M
Yield 2020 9,22%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 637 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,70 SGD
Last Close Price 0,58 SGD
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiko Machida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kee Cheok Khoo Chairman
Fumihiko Niwa Chief Financial Officer
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hitoshi Kumagai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST-13.43%451
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-22.13%65 455
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.97%47 168
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-23.32%15 134
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-26.41%11 219
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-21.39%7 648
