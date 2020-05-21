|
Waiver :: Automatic Extension Of Time To Release Unaudited Full Year Results, Issue Annual Report And Hold AGM
05/21/2020 | 06:34am EDT
Announcement Title
Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 21, 2020 18:23
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
AUTOMATIC EXTENSION OF TIME TO RELEASE UNAUDITED FULL YEAR RESULTS, ISSUE ANNUAL REPORT AND HOLD AGM
Announcement Reference
SG200521OTHROEE4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Yoshihiko Machida
Designation
CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachment 1 (Size: 51,832 bytes)
Disclaimer
Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:33:06 UTC
|Sales 2020
|645 M
|EBIT 2020
|113 M
|Net income 2020
|68,5 M
|Debt 2020
|667 M
|Yield 2020
|9,22%
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,2x
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,5x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,02x
|EV / Sales2021
|2,04x
|Capitalization
|637 M
|Chart ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Technical analysis trends ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
0,70 SGD
|Last Close Price
0,58 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
25,9%
|Spread / Average Target
20,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
15,5%