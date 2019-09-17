Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of The Wellness Clinic Pte. Ltd.

0
09/17/2019 | 10:22am EDT
Please refer to the attachment.

This Announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company s Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ('Sponsor') for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Announcement.

This Announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:-

Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.
Address: 9 Raffles Place #29-01, Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619
Tel: 63816757

Disclaimer

Accrelist Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 14:21:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yeok Kian Tea Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Eng Lock Loh Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Li Yong Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Yeow Hua Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Liu Song Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCRELIST LTD0.00%13
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC10.70%39 204
HP INC-7.77%27 964
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE14.46%19 741
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC44.34%14 713
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.29%8 591
