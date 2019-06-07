Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Accrelist Ltd    WEHL   SG2C00960329

ACCRELIST LTD

(WEHL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release: Accelerate Growth In Ai Solutions & Facial Recognition Verification Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:48am EDT
Please refer to the attachments.

This Announcements have been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd., for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). The Company's Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Announcements.

This Announcements have not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Announcements, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Announcements.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:-

Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.
Address: 9 Raffles Place #29-01, Republic Plaza Tower 1 Singapore 048619
Tel: 6381 6757

Disclaimer

Accrelist Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCRELIST LTD
05:48aPRESS RELEASE : Accelerate Growth In Ai Solutions & Facial Recognition Verificat..
PU
05/29ACCRELIST : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement
PU
05/28REPLACE - PRESS RELEASE : Accrelist's FY2019 Net Profit More Than Triples To S$0..
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : Accrelist Diversifies Into Aesthetic Medical Services
PU
2018ACCRELIST : launches Singapores first unmanned Geylang store
AQ
2018PRESS RELEASE : Singapore's First Unmanned Store Equipped With Artificial Intell..
PU
2018ACCRELIST : Proposed Acquisition Of Companies - Clarification Of Circular
PU
2018ACCRELIST : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : Accrelist Strengthens Fintech Portfolio Via Investment In Blockc..
PU
2018ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Acquisition In The Ordinary Course..
PU
More news
Chart ACCRELIST LTD
Duration : Period :
Accrelist Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCRELIST LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Yeok Kian Tea Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Eng Lock Loh Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Li Yong Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Yeow Hua Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Liu Song Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCRELIST LTD-33.33%8
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC8.92%40 139
HP INC-4.40%28 107
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE5.90%18 333
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC14.15%11 771
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.66%8 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About