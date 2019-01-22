Accrol : Director's Dealing

RNS Number : 8101N Accrol Group Holdings PLC 22 January 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

22 January 2019

Accrol Group Holdings plc

(AIM: ACRL)

Director's Dealing

Accrol Group Holdings plc (the "Company" or "Accrol"), the AIM-listed leading independent 2ssue converter, announces that, Dan Wright, Execu2ve Chairman of Accrol has today purchased400,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of15.86p per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, he now holds 2,220,308 Ordinary Shares representing 1.14% of the current Issued Share Capital of the Company.

The no2ﬁca2on below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regula2on, provides further detail.

No$ﬁca$on and public disclosure of transac$ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili$es and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

b) Initial notification /Amendment

3

a) Name

b) LEI

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of £0.001 ISIN: GB00BZ6VT592 Identification code

b) Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares

c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 15.86p 400,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact: Accrol Group Holdings plc Dan Wright, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 1254 278 844 Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 1254 278 844 Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Dan Bate / Andrew Jones +44 (0) 161 831 1512 Dominic King / John Goold +44 (0) 203 829 5000 Belvedere Communications Limited Cat Valentine (cvalentine@belvederepr.com) +44 (0) 7715 769 078 Keeley Clarke (kclarke@belvederepr.com) +44 (0) 7967 816 525 Llew Angus (langus@belvederepr.com) +44 (0) 7407 023 147 Notes to Editors

Accrol Group Holdings plc, based in Lancashire, is a leading 2ssue converter and supplier of toilet rolls, kitchen rolls and facial tissues, as well as other tissue products, to major discounters and grocery retailers throughout the UK.

Accrol operates from three sites:

· A manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Blackburn;

· A facial tissue plant, also in Blackburn; and

· A manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Leyland.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBRGDBBBDBGCD