ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(ACRL)
Accrol : Director's Dealing

03/27/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

RNS Number : 2392U

Accrol Group Holdings PLC

27 March 2019

The i nforma ti on conta i ned wi thi n thi s a nnouncement i s deemed by the Compa ny to cons ti tute i ns i de i nforma ti on s ti pul a ted under the Ma rket Abus e Regul a ti on (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publ i ca ti on of thi s a nnouncement vi a the Regul a tory Informa ti on Servi ce, thi s i ns i de i nforma ti on i s now cons i dered to be i n the publ i c doma i n.

27 March 2019

Accrol Group Holdings plc (AIM: ACRL)

Director's Dealing

Accrol Group Holdings plc (the "Company" or "Accrol"), the AIM-listed leading independent ssue converter, announces that, Dan Wright, Execu ve Chairman of Accrol has today purchased100,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of21.5p per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, he now holds 2,470,308 Ordinary Shares representing 1.27% of the current Issued Share Capital of the Company.

The no ﬁca on below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regula on, provides further detail.

No ﬁca on and public disclosure of transac ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili es and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dan Wright

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer,

emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Accrol Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

213800MC56M5G69RJ226

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary shares of £0.001

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN: GB00BZ6VT592

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

21.5p

100,000

d)

Aggregated

information

N/A - single transaction

-Aggregated volume

-Price

e)

Date of the

27 March 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact:

Accrol Group Holdings plc

Dan Wright, Executive Chairman

+44 (0) 1254 278 844

Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1254 278 844

Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Dan Bate / Andrew Jones

+44 (0) 161 831 1512

Dominic King / John Goold

+44 (0) 203 829 5000

Belvedere Communications Limited

Cat Valentine (cvalentine@belvederepr.com)

+44 (0) 7715 769 078

Keeley Clarke (kclarke@belvederepr.com)

+44 (0) 7967 816 525

Llew Angus (langus@belvederepr.com)

+44 (0) 7407 023 147

Notes to Editors

Accrol Group Holdings plc, based in Lancashire, is a leading ssue converter and supplier of toilet rolls, kitchen rolls and facial tissues, as well as other tissue products, to major discounters and grocery retailers throughout the UK.

Accrol operates from three sites:

A manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Blackburn;

A facial tissue plant, also in Blackburn; and

A manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Leyland.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBRGDXDDDBGCR

Disclaimer

Accrol Group Holdings plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:44:10 UTC
