Accrol : Director's Dealing

Accrol Group Holdings PLC

27 March 2019

Accrol Group Holdings plc (AIM: ACRL)

Director's Dealing

Accrol Group Holdings plc (the "Company" or "Accrol"), the AIM-listed leading independent ssue converter, announces that, Dan Wright, Execu ve Chairman of Accrol has today purchased100,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of21.5p per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, he now holds 2,470,308 Ordinary Shares representing 1.27% of the current Issued Share Capital of the Company.

The no ﬁca on below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regula on, provides further detail.

No ﬁca on and public disclosure of transac ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili es and persons closely associated with them.