Accrol : Director's Dealing

Accrol Group Holdings PLC
27 March 2019
The i nforma ti on conta i ned wi thi n thi s a nnouncement i s deemed by the Compa ny to cons ti tute i ns i de i nforma ti on s ti pul a ted under the Ma rket Abus e Regul a ti on (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publ i ca ti on of thi s a nnouncement vi a the Regul a tory Informa ti on Servi ce, thi s i ns i de i nforma ti on i s now cons i dered to be i n the publ i c doma i n.
Accrol Group Holdings plc (AIM: ACRL)
Director's Dealing
Accrol Group Holdings plc (the "Company" or "Accrol"), the AIM-listed leading independent ssue converter, announces that, Dan Wright, Execu ve Chairman of Accrol has today purchased100,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of21.5p per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, he now holds 2,470,308 Ordinary Shares representing 1.27% of the current Issued Share Capital of the Company.
The no ﬁca on below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regula on, provides further detail.
No ﬁca on and public disclosure of transac ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili es and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dan Wright
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer,
|
emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Accrol Group Holdings plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800MC56M5G69RJ226
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary shares of £0.001
|
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type
|
|
|
|
|
of instrument
|
ISIN: GB00BZ6VT592
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
volume(s)
|
21.5p
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
information
|
N/A - single transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
27 March 2019
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
|
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
|
Accrol Group Holdings plc
|
|
|
|
Dan Wright, Executive Chairman
|
+44 (0) 1254 278 844
|
Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer
|
+44 (0) 1254 278 844
|
Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
|
|
|
Dan Bate / Andrew Jones
|
|
+44 (0) 161 831 1512
|
Dominic King / John Goold
|
|
+44 (0) 203 829 5000
|
Belvedere Communications Limited
|
|
|
Cat Valentine (cvalentine@belvederepr.com)
|
+44 (0) 7715 769 078
|
Keeley Clarke (kclarke@belvederepr.com)
|
+44 (0) 7967 816 525
|
Llew Angus (langus@belvederepr.com)
|
+44 (0) 7407 023 147
Notes to Editors
Accrol Group Holdings plc, based in Lancashire, is a leading ssue converter and supplier of toilet rolls, kitchen rolls and facial tissues, as well as other tissue products, to major discounters and grocery retailers throughout the UK.
Accrol operates from three sites:
∙A manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Blackburn;
∙A facial tissue plant, also in Blackburn; and
∙A manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Leyland.
