Accsys Mulls Building Malaysian Plant With Petronas Chemicals

By Adam Clark

Accsys Technologies said Wednesday that it has agreed a deal with Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (5183.KU) to evaluate the joint construction of a wood-elements production plant in Malaysia.

The facility would produce elements for Accsys's Tricoya medium-density fiberboard product, using acetic acid from Petronas's existing operations. The two parties have agreed to carry out the evaluation for at least 18 months.

"This is an exciting and important step for Accsys, with the potential to open up new markets for Tricoya in Asia," Accsys Chief Executive Paul Clegg said.

Shares at 0911 GMT were up 5.6% at 122.50 pence.

