MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Accsys Technologies    AXS   GB00BQQFX454

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES (AXS)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 04:44:23 am
123.4649 GBp   +6.44%
2017ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2016ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : annual earnings release
Accsys Mulls Building Malaysian Plant With Petronas Chemicals

01/09/2019 | 04:35am EST

By Adam Clark

Accsys Technologies said Wednesday that it has agreed a deal with Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (5183.KU) to evaluate the joint construction of a wood-elements production plant in Malaysia.

The facility would produce elements for Accsys's Tricoya medium-density fiberboard product, using acetic acid from Petronas's existing operations. The two parties have agreed to carry out the evaluation for at least 18 months.

"This is an exciting and important step for Accsys, with the potential to open up new markets for Tricoya in Asia," Accsys Chief Executive Paul Clegg said.

Shares at 0911 GMT were up 5.6% at 122.50 pence.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES 4.18% 1.37 Delayed Quote.9.58%
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES 5.60% 122.5 Delayed Quote.11.54%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 77,4 M
EBIT 2019 -2,33 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 46,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 64,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 152 M
Technical analysis trends ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,60 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hugh Anthony Clegg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Shanley Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Robinson Head-Group Operation
William Bickerton Rudge Director & Finance Director
Montague John Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES11.54%175
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION2.57%3 196
NORBORD INC3.61%2 332
STELLA-JONES INC5.20%2 114
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.7.74%1 696
CORTICEIRA AMORIM3.33%1 395
