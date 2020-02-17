Accsys Technologies : 17/02/2020 - Notifiable Interest - De Engh B.V.

Accsys Technologies PLC (www.accsysplc.com) is a chemical technology group whose primary focus is on the production of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements, technology licensing via its subsidiary, Titan Wood Limited, which has manufacturing operations in Arnhem, the Netherlands (through its subsidiary Titan Wood B.V.), a European office in London, United Kingdom, an American office in Dallas, Texas (via its subsidiary Titan Wood, Inc.) and technology licensing associated with the acetylation of wood elements via its subsidiary Tricoya Technologies Limited. Any references in this announcement to agreements with Accsys shall mean agreements with either Accsys or its subsidiary entities unless otherwise specified. Accsys Technologies PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market and on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols 'AXS'. Accsys' operations comprise four principal business units: (i) Accoya® wood production; (ii) building and operating of Tricoya® wood chip acetylation plant in Hull; (iii) technology development, focused on a programme of continuous development of and improvements to the process engineering and operating protocols for the acetylation of solid wood and the development of technology for the acetylation of wood elements; and (iv) the licensing of technology for the production of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements across the globe.

Tricoya® Consortium In March 2017, Accsys announced the formation of the Tricoya® Consortium to fund, build and operate the Tricoya® plant in Hull, UK. Members of the consortium include BP and the leading manufacturer of sustainable wood-based panels, MEDITE Europe DAC. Tricoya Ventures UK Ltd (TVUK), a subsidiary of Accsys, owns and will operate the Tricoya® plant. TTL exploits all Tricoya® related intellectual property and benefits from any Tricoya® related revenues other than those generated by the Tricoya® plant. The Tricoya® plant is expected to have an initial capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes of Tricoya® chips per annum, enough to produce approximately 40,000m3 of Tricoya® panel products per annum. The Tricoya® plant is expected to reach EBITDA breakeven at approximately 40% design capacity and to take approximately four years to reach full capacity following completion. The location of the Tricoya® plant at Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull allows for expansion when market conditions dictate.

Accoya®Wood (www.accoya.com) is produced using Accsys' proprietary patented acetylation technology that effectively converts sustainably grown softwoods and non-durable hardwoods into what is best described as a "high technology wood". Distinguished by its durability, dimensional stability and, perhaps most importantly of all, its reliability (in terms of consistency of both supply and quality), Accoya® wood is particularly suited to exterior applications where performance and appearance are valued. Moreover, the Accoya® wood production process does not compromise the wood's strength or machinability. The combination of dimensional stability, durability and retained strength means that Accoya® wood offers a wealth of new opportunities to architects, designers and specifiers. These benefits result in lower maintenance and total cost of ownership while using a higher sustainable and environmental responsible building material. For a full archive of Accoya® news, visit www.accoya.com/news.