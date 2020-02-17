Accsys Technologies : 17/02/2020 - Notifiable Interest - De Engh B.V.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
B.V. Beleggingsfonds "Hoog Blarick"
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Naarden, the Netherlands
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
De Engh B.V.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Naarden, the Netherlands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
February, 5th 2020
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
February, 5th 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial
Total of both in %
attached to shares
voting rights of
instruments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
5.99%
0.00%
5.99%
162,288,155
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if
6.00%
0.00%
6.00%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
9.725.013
GB00BQQFX454
5.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
9.725.013
5.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
instrument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
% of voting rights
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Exercise/
Physical or
Type of financial
Expiration
cash
Number of
Conversion
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
voting rights
Period xi
settlementxii
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it
through financial
Total of both if it equals
Namexv
equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
or is higher than the
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
Maarsbergen
Date of completion
February, 5th 2020
Ends
For further information, please contact:
Accsys Technologies PLC
Numis Securities Limited -
Nominated Adviser and
Joint Broker
Investec Bank plc - Joint Broker
FTI Consulting
Off the Grid (The
Netherlands)
Notes to editors:
Robert Harris, CEO
via FTI Consulting
William Rudge, FD
Oliver Hardy (NOMAD)
+44
(0) 20 7260 1000
Ben Stoop
Oliver Cox
Carlton Nelson
+44
(0) 20 7597 5970
James Rudd
Alex Wright
Matthew O'Keeffe
+44
(0) 20 3727 1340
Alex Le May
Frank Neervoort
+31
681 734 236
Yvonne Derske
+31
622 379 666
Accsys Technologies PLC(www.accsysplc.com) is a chemical technology group whose primary focus is on the production of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements, technology licensing via its subsidiary, Titan Wood Limited, which has manufacturing operations in Arnhem, the Netherlands (through its subsidiary Titan Wood B.V.), a European office in London, United Kingdom, an American office in Dallas, Texas (via its subsidiary Titan Wood, Inc.) and technology licensing associated with the acetylation of wood elements via its subsidiary Tricoya Technologies Limited. Any references in this announcement to agreements with Accsys shall mean agreements with either Accsys or its subsidiary entities unless otherwise specified. Accsys Technologies PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market and on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols 'AXS'. Accsys' operations comprise four principal business units: (i) Accoya® wood production; (ii) building and operating of Tricoya® wood chip acetylation plant in Hull; (iii) technology development, focused on a programme of continuous development of and improvements to the process engineering and operating protocols for the acetylation of solid wood and the development of technology for the acetylation of wood elements; and (iv) the licensing of technology for the production of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements across the globe.
Tricoya®Consortium In March 2017, Accsys announced the formation of the Tricoya® Consortium to fund, build and operate the Tricoya® plant in Hull, UK. Members of the consortium include BP and the leading manufacturer of sustainable wood-based panels, MEDITE Europe DAC. Tricoya Ventures UK Ltd (TVUK), a subsidiary of Accsys, owns and will operate the Tricoya® plant. TTL exploits all Tricoya® related intellectual property and benefits from any Tricoya® related revenues other than those generated by the Tricoya® plant. The Tricoya® plant is expected to have an initial capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes of Tricoya® chips per annum, enough to produce approximately 40,000m3 of Tricoya® panel products per annum. The Tricoya® plant is expected to reach EBITDA breakeven at approximately 40% design capacity and to take approximately four years to reach full capacity following completion. The location of the Tricoya® plant at Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull allows for expansion when market conditions dictate.
Accoya®Wood(www.accoya.com) is produced using Accsys' proprietary patented acetylation technology that effectively converts sustainably grown softwoods and non-durable hardwoods into what is best described as a "high technology wood". Distinguished by its durability, dimensional stability and, perhaps most importantly of all, its reliability (in terms of consistency of both supply and quality), Accoya® wood is particularly suited to exterior applications where performance and appearance are valued. Moreover, the Accoya® wood production process does not compromise the wood's strength or machinability. The combination of dimensional stability, durability and retained strength means that Accoya® wood offers a wealth of new opportunities to architects, designers and specifiers. These benefits result in lower maintenance and total cost of ownership while using a higher sustainable and environmental responsible building material. For a full archive of Accoya® news, visit www.accoya.com/news.
Tricoya®Wood Elements(www.tricoya.com) are produced using Accsys' proprietary technology for the acetylation of wood chips and particles for use in the fabrication of panel products such as medium density fibreboard and particle-board. These products demonstrate enhanced durability and dimensional stability which allow them to be used in a variety of applications that were once limited to solid wood or man-made products. Exploitation of Accsys' proprietary technology relating to Tricoya® Wood Elements is carried out through Tricoya Technologies Limited. Tricoya® Wood Elements are lauded as the first major innovation in the wood composites industry in more than 30 years.
Wood Acetylation is a process which increases the amount of 'acetyl' molecules in wood, thereby changing its physical properties. When carried out to a sufficient level throughout the wood, this process protects wood from rot by making it "inedible" to most micro-organisms and fungi, without - unlike conventional treatments - making it toxic. It also greatly reduces the wood's tendency to swell and shrink, making it less prone to cracking and ensuring that, when painted, it requires dramatically reduced maintenance.
'Accsys' and 'AccsysTechnologies'aretrading names of Titan Wood Limited. ACCOYA®, TRICOYA® and the Trimarque Device are registered trademarks owned by Titan Wood Limited ("TWL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Accsys Technologies PLC, and may not be used or reproduced without written permission from TWL, or in the case of the Tricoya® registered trademark, from Tricoya Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of TWL with exclusive rights to exploit the Tricoya® brand.
Accsys Technologies plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:46:08 UTC