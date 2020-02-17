Log in
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(AXS)
Accsys Technologies : 17/02/2020 - Notifiable Interest - De Engh B.V.

02/17/2020

Company

Accsys Technologies PLC

TIDM

AXS

Headline

Notifiable Interest - De Engh B.V.

Released

17 February 2020

Number

2476D

AIM: AXS

Euronext Amsterdam: AXS

17 February 2020

Accsys Technologies PLC

("Accsys", the "Group" or the "Company")

Notifiable Interest - De Engh B.V.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

B.V. Beleggingsfonds "Hoog Blarick"

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Naarden, the Netherlands

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

De Engh B.V.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Naarden, the Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

February, 5th 2020

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

February, 5th 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

5.99%

0.00%

5.99%

162,288,155

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

6.00%

0.00%

6.00%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

9.725.013

GB00BQQFX454

5.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

9.725.013

5.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if

the instrument is

% of voting rights

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Exercise/

Physical or

Type of financial

Expiration

cash

Number of

Conversion

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Maarsbergen

Date of completion

February, 5th 2020

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Accsys Technologies PLC

Numis Securities Limited -

Nominated Adviser and

Joint Broker

Investec Bank plc - Joint Broker

FTI Consulting

Off the Grid (The

Netherlands)

Notes to editors:

Robert Harris, CEO

via FTI Consulting

William Rudge, FD

Oliver Hardy (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

Ben Stoop

Oliver Cox

Carlton Nelson

+44

(0) 20 7597 5970

James Rudd

Alex Wright

Matthew O'Keeffe

+44

(0) 20 3727 1340

Alex Le May

Frank Neervoort

+31

681 734 236

Yvonne Derske

+31

622 379 666

Accsys Technologies PLC (www.accsysplc.com) is a chemical technology group whose primary focus is on the production of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements, technology licensing via its subsidiary, Titan Wood Limited, which has manufacturing operations in Arnhem, the Netherlands (through its subsidiary Titan Wood B.V.), a European office in London, United Kingdom, an American office in Dallas, Texas (via its subsidiary Titan Wood, Inc.) and technology licensing associated with the acetylation of wood elements via its subsidiary Tricoya Technologies Limited. Any references in this announcement to agreements with Accsys shall mean agreements with either Accsys or its subsidiary entities unless otherwise specified. Accsys Technologies PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market and on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols 'AXS'. Accsys' operations comprise four principal business units: (i) Accoya® wood production; (ii) building and operating of Tricoya® wood chip acetylation plant in Hull; (iii) technology development, focused on a programme of continuous development of and improvements to the process engineering and operating protocols for the acetylation of solid wood and the development of technology for the acetylation of wood elements; and (iv) the licensing of technology for the production of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements across the globe.

Tricoya® Consortium In March 2017, Accsys announced the formation of the Tricoya® Consortium to fund, build and operate the Tricoya® plant in Hull, UK. Members of the consortium include BP and the leading manufacturer of sustainable wood-based panels, MEDITE Europe DAC. Tricoya Ventures UK Ltd (TVUK), a subsidiary of Accsys, owns and will operate the Tricoya® plant. TTL exploits all Tricoya® related intellectual property and benefits from any Tricoya® related revenues other than those generated by the Tricoya® plant. The Tricoya® plant is expected to have an initial capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes of Tricoya® chips per annum, enough to produce approximately 40,000m3 of Tricoya® panel products per annum. The Tricoya® plant is expected to reach EBITDA breakeven at approximately 40% design capacity and to take approximately four years to reach full capacity following completion. The location of the Tricoya® plant at Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull allows for expansion when market conditions dictate.

Accoya®Wood (www.accoya.com) is produced using Accsys' proprietary patented acetylation technology that effectively converts sustainably grown softwoods and non-durable hardwoods into what is best described as a "high technology wood". Distinguished by its durability, dimensional stability and, perhaps most importantly of all, its reliability (in terms of consistency of both supply and quality), Accoya® wood is particularly suited to exterior applications where performance and appearance are valued. Moreover, the Accoya® wood production process does not compromise the wood's strength or machinability. The combination of dimensional stability, durability and retained strength means that Accoya® wood offers a wealth of new opportunities to architects, designers and specifiers. These benefits result in lower maintenance and total cost of ownership while using a higher sustainable and environmental responsible building material. For a full archive of Accoya® news, visit www.accoya.com/news.

Tricoya® Wood Elements (www.tricoya.com) are produced using Accsys' proprietary technology for the acetylation of wood chips and particles for use in the fabrication of panel products such as medium density fibreboard and particle-board. These products demonstrate enhanced durability and dimensional stability which allow them to be used in a variety of applications that were once limited to solid wood or man-made products. Exploitation of Accsys' proprietary technology relating to Tricoya® Wood Elements is carried out through Tricoya Technologies Limited. Tricoya® Wood Elements are lauded as the first major innovation in the wood composites industry in more than 30 years.

Wood Acetylation is a process which increases the amount of 'acetyl' molecules in wood, thereby changing its physical properties. When carried out to a sufficient level throughout the wood, this process protects wood from rot by making it "inedible" to most micro-organisms and fungi, without - unlike conventional treatments - making it toxic. It also greatly reduces the wood's tendency to swell and shrink, making it less prone to cracking and ensuring that, when painted, it requires dramatically reduced maintenance.

'Accsys' and 'AccsysTechnologies'aretrading names of Titan Wood Limited. ACCOYA®, TRICOYA® and the Trimarque Device are registered trademarks owned by Titan Wood Limited ("TWL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Accsys Technologies PLC, and may not be used or reproduced without written permission from TWL, or in the case of the Tricoya® registered trademark, from Tricoya Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of TWL with exclusive rights to exploit the Tricoya® brand.

Disclaimer

Accsys Technologies plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:46:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89,2 M
EBIT 2020 0,17 M
Net income 2020 -4,61 M
Debt 2020 57,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -41,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
EV / Sales2021 2,67x
Capitalization 203 M
