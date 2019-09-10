Accuray Incorporated : Geisinger Medical Center is First in Pennsylvania to Treat Cancer Patients with Accuray Radixact® System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Geisinger Medical Center radiation oncology team is first in Pennsylvania to treat cancer patients with the innovative Radixact® System. The hospital, located in Danville, is part of Geisinger Health System, one of the United States' most innovative health services organizations. The system's speed, versatility and flexibility will enable the clinical team to provide a treatment option for virtually any case for which radiation therapy is prescribed, including large tumors or multiple tumors throughout the body, hard-to-reach tumors, and tumors that have recurred, including those in patients who may not be candidates for retreatment with traditional delivery systems.

Geisinger welcomed the Radixact System in a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the chairman of radiation oncology at Geisinger Cancer Institute, Dr. Anand Mahadevan. "The Radixact System will enable us to treat patients with precision, speed and adaptability. The system's unique architecture provides options for delivering radiation not available with other devices and when combined with its advanced software, will expand the types of tumors that may be effectively treated with radiation, including craniospinal and total body radiation with comfort and precision," said Dr. Mahadevan. "We look forward to using the Radixact System to deliver the highest standard of care to patients in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding area."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1, the state of Pennsylvania had the third highest incidence rate of new cancers in the United States in 2016, the most current year data were reported. While the rate of new cancers diagnosed in the state remained relatively stable between 2012 - 20161, the data reinforce the need for innovative new treatment options that successfully manage the disease while minimizing side effects and their impact on quality of life.

The Radixact System was designed to improve patient care by providing clinical teams with the tools they need to make the planning and delivery of radiation straightforward, efficient and effective for standard indications like breast and head and neck cancers, and complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation.

The Radixact System delivers the same highly conformal and homogeneous dose distribution faster than the previous TomoTherapy platform, with a higher dose rate (1000 MU/minute) and imaging time that is up to 66 percent faster. A combination of higher dose output and faster image acquisition can shorten treatment times, while improving the patient experience

A fully-integrated, automated adaptive solution, PreciseART ® Adaptive Radiation Therapy Software, makes adaptive radiotherapy simple and practical. The software enables physicians to easily decide when adaptation of radiation delivery during the course of treatment would be beneficial due to changes in tumor size and patient anatomy

Adaptive Radiation Therapy Software, makes adaptive radiotherapy simple and practical. The software enables physicians to easily decide when adaptation of radiation delivery during the course of treatment would be beneficial due to changes in tumor size and patient anatomy The PreciseRTX ® Retreatment Option accelerates and automates the re-planning process to make re-treatment more efficient for practices and more effective for patients in those cases where, unfortunately, cancer has recurred and additional radiation treatments are necessary

Retreatment Option accelerates and automates the re-planning process to make re-treatment more efficient for practices and more effective for patients in those cases where, unfortunately, cancer has recurred and additional radiation treatments are necessary The CTrue™ IR (Iterative Reconstruction) image guidance software improves soft-tissue contrast and reduces noise, enhancing image quality, while maintaining the same low imaging dose and fast reconstruction time as earlier versions of the software. Patient workflows are also more streamlined, facilitating the delivery of precise treatments more quickly, for more patients

"We are excited to partner with the Geisinger Medical Center team to help improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer," said Birgit Fleurent, chief marketing officer at Accuray. "The Radixact System is intended to administer radiation using a variety of delivery methods from image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, TomoHelical™ rotational delivery mode and stereotactic body radiation therapy, to TomoDirect™ non-rotational delivery mode and TomoEDGE™ dynamic dose sculpting mode. This versatility provides the hospital's clinical team with unprecedented flexibility and choice, enabling them to offer a personalized and precise treatment approach that truly addresses each patient's particular condition."

1 U.S. Cancer Statistics Working Group. U.S. Cancer Statistics Data Visualizations Tool, based on November 2018 submission data (1999-2016): U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Cancer Institute; www.cdc.gov/cancer/dataviz, June 2019

