Accuray Incorporated : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

01/22/2019 | 07:14pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended December 31, 2018.

Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights

  • Gross orders increased 29 percent year over year to a record $100.2 million
  • 16 orders received from China in the quarter
  • Net orders increased 31 percent year over year to $69.2 million, and Backlog ended at $482.2M
  • Revenue increased 2 percent year over year to $102.3 million
  • Received FDA 510(k) application approval for motion management on Radixact

'Our second quarter gross order performance was an all-time high for the Company,' said Joshua H. Levine, President & Chief Executive Officer. 'Our 29% gross order growth was driven by the China Ministry of Health's long-awaited issuance of new license quotas for Class A and Class B radiation systems in late October 2018, a sequential rebound in CyberKnife orders, and continued strength in Radixact demand worldwide. Going forward, we believe Accuray is well positioned to win additional orders under the new quotas as the process for hospitals to secure licenses is activated. At the same time, we continued to make progress in our efforts to establish a joint venture in China that we believe will expand our ability to meet demand for Class B systems. From a financial perspective during the quarter, Accuray grew revenue, generated adjusted EBITDA, executed our plan designed to realize $15 million in annualized cost savings and moved closer to our goal of achieving GAAP net income profitability.'

'We also continued to advance our product roadmap. During the quarter we received FDA approval for our 510(k) application for motion synchronization capability, called Synchrony, on our Radixact treatment platform. Just as we have with our CyberKnife system, Radixact with Synchrony will automatically ensure beam synchronization with tumor motion or movement, enabling tighter dosing margins that spare healthy tissue and provides precise, efficient treatments. With Synchrony on Radixact, Accuray will have the only two radiotherapy systems able to provide true motion tracking and beam synchronization and correction during treatment.'

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total revenue was $102.3 million compared to $100.3 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Product revenue totaled $48.1 million compared to $47.1 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter, while service revenue totaled $54.3 million compared to $53.2 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total gross profit for the 2019 fiscal second quarter was $38.4 million, or 37.5 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 39.5 percent and service gross margin of 35.7 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $39.4 million, or 39.2 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.0 percent and service gross margin of 35.9 percent for the prior fiscal year second quarter. The decrease in product gross margin was primarily driven by product mix, with a larger percentage of sales attributable to the TomoTherapy platform in the 2019 fiscal second quarter.

Operating expenses were $39.2 million, a decrease of 3 percent compared with $40.4 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. The decrease was driven by lower research and development and general and administrative expense, offset by approximately $0.6 million in severance costs associated with the Company's previously announced cost reduction initiative.

Net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.05 per share, for the 2019 fiscal second quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share, for the 2018 fiscal second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2019 fiscal second quarter was $4.1 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, investments and short-term restricted cash were $64.6 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $70.5 million as of September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by the timing of accounts receivable collections.

Fiscal Six Month Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2018, gross product orders totaled $161.6 million compared to $133.6 million for the same prior fiscal year period. Ending product backlog was $482.2 million, approximately 2 percent higher than backlog at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $198.1 million compared to $191.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $89.6 million compared to $86.0 million, while service revenue totaled $108.6 million compared to $105.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period. The increase in product revenue was primarily due to an increase in sales of Radixact systems. The increase in service revenue is primarily driven by continued installed base growth.

Total gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $76.3 million, or 38.5 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 40.2 percent and service gross margin of 37.1 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $77.5 million, or 40.5 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.1 percent and service gross margin of 38.4 percent for the same prior fiscal year period. The decrease in product gross margin stemmed from product mix, with fewer CyberKnife systems sold in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2018 were $81.8 million, an increase of 2 percent compared with $80.5 million in the same prior fiscal year period. The increase is primarily due to a one-time receivable impairment charge and approximately $0.6 million severance charge related to a cost reduction initiative recorded in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.16 per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $14.1 million, or $0.17 per share, for the same prior fiscal year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $8.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior fiscal year period.

2019 Financial Guidance

The company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2019 guidance provided on October 30, 2018. Details are summarized as follows:

  • Revenue: Product revenue growth is expected to range between 4 and 8 percent and service revenue is expected to grow approximately 2 percent, resulting in total revenue of between $415 million to $425 million, which would represent 3 to 5 percent growth year over year; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $23.0 million to $29.0 million representing growth of approximately 35 percent to 70 percent year over year.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its fiscal second quarter results and recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (855) 867-4103
  • International callers: (262) 912-4764
  • Conference ID Number (U.S. and international): 5538239

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and available for seven days. The replay telephone number is (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 5538239. An archived webcast will also be available at Accuray's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ('adjusted EBITDA'). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial statement tables included in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using this non-GAAP financial measure because it is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including management's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations related to GAAP net income profitability and sales growth; expectations regarding order growth in China; expectations regarding the impact of establishing a joint venture in China; expectations regarding the impact of our recent cost savings initiative; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market; the company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to take advantage of the China Class A and B license announcement; and such other risks identified under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on August 24, 2018, the company's report on Form 10-Q, which was filed on November 6, 2018, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Gross Orders

$

100,169

$

77,908

$

161,583

$

133,555

Net Orders

69,202

52,649

94,113

103,687

Order Backlog

482,230

470,511

482,230

470,511

Net revenue:

Products

$

48,051

$

47,106

$

89,568

$

86,022

Services

54,267

53,223

108,579

105,257

Total net revenue

102,318

100,329

198,147

191,279

Cost of revenue:

Cost of products

29,062

26,857

53,586

48,959

Cost of services

34,876

34,117

68,302

64,859

Total cost of revenue

63,938

60,974

121,888

113,818

Gross profit

38,380

39,355

76,259

77,461

Operating expenses:

Research and development

13,640

14,664

27,529

28,757

Selling and marketing

15,139

13,872

28,175

28,629

General and administrative

10,469

11,836

26,111

23,144

Total operating expenses

39,248

40,372

81,815

80,530

Loss from operations

(868)

(1,017)

(5,556)

(3,069)

Other expense, net

(3,321)

(3,738)

(7,304)

(10,309)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(4,189)

(4,755)

(12,860)

(13,378)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

451

(36)

986

723

Net loss

$

(4,640)

$

(4,719)

$

(13,846)

$

(14,101)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.05)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.17)

Weighted average common shares used incomputing loss per share:

Basic and diluted

87,237

84,586

86,858

84,167

Accuray Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,428

$

83,083

Restricted cash

5,182

9,830

Accounts receivable, net

86,333

65,994

Inventories

119,494

108,540

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,476

15,569

Deferred cost of revenue

273

1,141

Total current assets

289,186

284,157

Property and equipment, net

21,103

23,698

Goodwill

57,764

57,855

Intangible assets, net

750

821

Other assets

17,270

12,196

Total assets

$

386,073

$

378,727

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

31,396

$

19,694

Accrued compensation

20,883

28,992

Other accrued liabilities

24,101

22,448

Customer advances

19,900

22,896

Deferred revenue

72,726

75,404

Total current liabilities

169,006

169,434

Long-term liabilities:

Long-term other liabilities

10,693

8,608

Deferred revenue

23,406

20,976

Long-term debt

136,823

131,077

Total liabilities

339,928

330,095

Equity:

Common stock

88

86

Additional paid-in capital

528,254

521,738

Accumulated other comprehensive income

759

1,093

Accumulated deficit

(482,956)

(474,285)

Total equity

46,145

48,632

Total liabilities and equity

$

386,073

$

378,727

Accuray Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP net loss

$

(4,640)

$

(4,719)

$

(13,846)

$

(14,101)

Amortization of intangibles

36

35

72

71

Depreciation (a)

2,009

2,458

4,102

4,936

Stock-based compensation

1,687

3,438

4,899

5,870

Interest expense, net (b)

3,593

3,578

7,185

10,398

Impairment charge (c)

-

-

3,707

-

Cost savings initiative (d)

998

-

998

-

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

451

(36)

986

723

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,134

$

4,754

$

8,103

$

7,897

_____________________________

(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment.

(b) consists primarily of interest income from available-for-sale securities, interest expense associated with outstanding debt and non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt.

(c) consists of a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge related to one customer.

(d) consists of costs associated with a staff reduction recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Accuray Incorporated

Forward-Looking Guidance

Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ending

June 30, 2019

From

To

GAAP net loss

$

(20,000)

$

(14,000)

Depreciation and amortization (a)

9,600

9,600

Stock-based compensation

11,500

11,500

Impairment charge (b)

3,700

3,700

Cost savings initiative (c)

1,500

1,500

Interest expense, net (d)

14,600

14,600

Provision for income taxes

2,100

2,100

Adjusted EBITDA

$

23,000

$

29,000

_____________________________

(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b) consists of a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge related to one customer in the first quarter of 2019.

(c) consists of costs associated with a staff reduction initiated in the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

(d) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-reports-fiscal-2019-second-quarter-results-300782378.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Disclaimer

Accuray Incorporated published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:13:05 UTC
