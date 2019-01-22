Accuray Incorporated : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended December 31, 2018.

Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights

Gross orders increased 29 percent year over year to a record $100.2 million

16 orders received from China in the quarter

Net orders increased 31 percent year over year to $69.2 million, and Backlog ended at $482.2M

Revenue increased 2 percent year over year to $102.3 million

Received FDA 510(k) application approval for motion management on Radixact

'Our second quarter gross order performance was an all-time high for the Company,' said Joshua H. Levine, President & Chief Executive Officer. 'Our 29% gross order growth was driven by the China Ministry of Health's long-awaited issuance of new license quotas for Class A and Class B radiation systems in late October 2018, a sequential rebound in CyberKnife orders, and continued strength in Radixact demand worldwide. Going forward, we believe Accuray is well positioned to win additional orders under the new quotas as the process for hospitals to secure licenses is activated. At the same time, we continued to make progress in our efforts to establish a joint venture in China that we believe will expand our ability to meet demand for Class B systems. From a financial perspective during the quarter, Accuray grew revenue, generated adjusted EBITDA, executed our plan designed to realize $15 million in annualized cost savings and moved closer to our goal of achieving GAAP net income profitability.'

'We also continued to advance our product roadmap. During the quarter we received FDA approval for our 510(k) application for motion synchronization capability, called Synchrony, on our Radixact treatment platform. Just as we have with our CyberKnife system, Radixact with Synchrony will automatically ensure beam synchronization with tumor motion or movement, enabling tighter dosing margins that spare healthy tissue and provides precise, efficient treatments. With Synchrony on Radixact, Accuray will have the only two radiotherapy systems able to provide true motion tracking and beam synchronization and correction during treatment.'

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total revenue was $102.3 million compared to $100.3 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Product revenue totaled $48.1 million compared to $47.1 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter, while service revenue totaled $54.3 million compared to $53.2 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total gross profit for the 2019 fiscal second quarter was $38.4 million, or 37.5 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 39.5 percent and service gross margin of 35.7 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $39.4 million, or 39.2 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.0 percent and service gross margin of 35.9 percent for the prior fiscal year second quarter. The decrease in product gross margin was primarily driven by product mix, with a larger percentage of sales attributable to the TomoTherapy platform in the 2019 fiscal second quarter.

Operating expenses were $39.2 million, a decrease of 3 percent compared with $40.4 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. The decrease was driven by lower research and development and general and administrative expense, offset by approximately $0.6 million in severance costs associated with the Company's previously announced cost reduction initiative.

Net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.05 per share, for the 2019 fiscal second quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share, for the 2018 fiscal second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2019 fiscal second quarter was $4.1 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, investments and short-term restricted cash were $64.6 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $70.5 million as of September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by the timing of accounts receivable collections.

Fiscal Six Month Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2018, gross product orders totaled $161.6 million compared to $133.6 million for the same prior fiscal year period. Ending product backlog was $482.2 million, approximately 2 percent higher than backlog at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $198.1 million compared to $191.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $89.6 million compared to $86.0 million, while service revenue totaled $108.6 million compared to $105.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period. The increase in product revenue was primarily due to an increase in sales of Radixact systems. The increase in service revenue is primarily driven by continued installed base growth.

Total gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $76.3 million, or 38.5 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 40.2 percent and service gross margin of 37.1 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $77.5 million, or 40.5 percent of revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.1 percent and service gross margin of 38.4 percent for the same prior fiscal year period. The decrease in product gross margin stemmed from product mix, with fewer CyberKnife systems sold in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2018 were $81.8 million, an increase of 2 percent compared with $80.5 million in the same prior fiscal year period. The increase is primarily due to a one-time receivable impairment charge and approximately $0.6 million severance charge related to a cost reduction initiative recorded in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.16 per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $14.1 million, or $0.17 per share, for the same prior fiscal year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $8.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior fiscal year period.

2019 Financial Guidance

The company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2019 guidance provided on October 30, 2018. Details are summarized as follows:

Revenue: Product revenue growth is expected to range between 4 and 8 percent and service revenue is expected to grow approximately 2 percent, resulting in total revenue of between $415 million to $425 million, which would represent 3 to 5 percent growth year over year; and

Adjusted EBITDA: $23.0 million to $29.0 million representing growth of approximately 35 percent to 70 percent year over year.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ('adjusted EBITDA'). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial statement tables included in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using this non-GAAP financial measure because it is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including management's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations related to GAAP net income profitability and sales growth; expectations regarding order growth in China; expectations regarding the impact of establishing a joint venture in China; expectations regarding the impact of our recent cost savings initiative; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market; the company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to take advantage of the China Class A and B license announcement; and such other risks identified under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on August 24, 2018, the company's report on Form 10-Q, which was filed on November 6, 2018, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross Orders $ 100,169 $ 77,908 $ 161,583 $ 133,555 Net Orders 69,202 52,649 94,113 103,687 Order Backlog 482,230 470,511 482,230 470,511 Net revenue: Products $ 48,051 $ 47,106 $ 89,568 $ 86,022 Services 54,267 53,223 108,579 105,257 Total net revenue 102,318 100,329 198,147 191,279 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 29,062 26,857 53,586 48,959 Cost of services 34,876 34,117 68,302 64,859 Total cost of revenue 63,938 60,974 121,888 113,818 Gross profit 38,380 39,355 76,259 77,461 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,640 14,664 27,529 28,757 Selling and marketing 15,139 13,872 28,175 28,629 General and administrative 10,469 11,836 26,111 23,144 Total operating expenses 39,248 40,372 81,815 80,530 Loss from operations (868) (1,017) (5,556) (3,069) Other expense, net (3,321) (3,738) (7,304) (10,309) Loss before provision for income taxes (4,189) (4,755) (12,860) (13,378) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 451 (36) 986 723 Net loss $ (4,640) $ (4,719) $ (13,846) $ (14,101) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.05) $ (0.06) $ (0.16) $ (0.17) Weighted average common shares used incomputing loss per share: Basic and diluted 87,237 84,586 86,858 84,167

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2018 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,428 $ 83,083 Restricted cash 5,182 9,830 Accounts receivable, net 86,333 65,994 Inventories 119,494 108,540 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,476 15,569 Deferred cost of revenue 273 1,141 Total current assets 289,186 284,157 Property and equipment, net 21,103 23,698 Goodwill 57,764 57,855 Intangible assets, net 750 821 Other assets 17,270 12,196 Total assets $ 386,073 $ 378,727 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,396 $ 19,694 Accrued compensation 20,883 28,992 Other accrued liabilities 24,101 22,448 Customer advances 19,900 22,896 Deferred revenue 72,726 75,404 Total current liabilities 169,006 169,434 Long-term liabilities: Long-term other liabilities 10,693 8,608 Deferred revenue 23,406 20,976 Long-term debt 136,823 131,077 Total liabilities 339,928 330,095 Equity: Common stock 88 86 Additional paid-in capital 528,254 521,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income 759 1,093 Accumulated deficit (482,956) (474,285) Total equity 46,145 48,632 Total liabilities and equity $ 386,073 $ 378,727

Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net loss $ (4,640) $ (4,719) $ (13,846) $ (14,101) Amortization of intangibles 36 35 72 71 Depreciation (a) 2,009 2,458 4,102 4,936 Stock-based compensation 1,687 3,438 4,899 5,870 Interest expense, net (b) 3,593 3,578 7,185 10,398 Impairment charge (c) - - 3,707 - Cost savings initiative (d) 998 - 998 - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 451 (36) 986 723 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,134 $ 4,754 $ 8,103 $ 7,897

_____________________________ (a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment. (b) consists primarily of interest income from available-for-sale securities, interest expense associated with outstanding debt and non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt. (c) consists of a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge related to one customer. (d) consists of costs associated with a staff reduction recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2019 From To GAAP net loss $ (20,000) $ (14,000) Depreciation and amortization (a) 9,600 9,600 Stock-based compensation 11,500 11,500 Impairment charge (b) 3,700 3,700 Cost savings initiative (c) 1,500 1,500 Interest expense, net (d) 14,600 14,600 Provision for income taxes 2,100 2,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,000 $ 29,000

_____________________________ (a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists of a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge related to one customer in the first quarter of 2019. (c) consists of costs associated with a staff reduction initiated in the fiscal second quarter of 2019. (d) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

