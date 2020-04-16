Log in
Accuray Incorporated : To Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on April 28, 2020

04/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 877-270-2148 (USA) or 412-902-6510 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 877-344-7529 (USA), or 412-317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 10142781.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. 

Joe Diaz

Beth Kaplan

Investor Relations, Lytham Partners

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (602) 889-9700

+1 (408) 789-4426

diaz@lythampartners.com

bkaplan@accuray.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-fiscal-2020-third-quarter-financial-results-on-april-28-2020-301042415.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
