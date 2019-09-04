Log in
ACCURAY INCORPORATED

ACCURAY INCORPORATED

(ARAY)
Accuray Incorporated : to Host ASTRO Investor Meeting on September 16, 2019

09/04/2019 | 08:17am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Company will host an Investor Meeting during the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, IL. The presentations will commence at 3:00pm CT (4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT) and will conclude at 5:30pm CT (6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT).

The program will include presentations by Accuray's senior management team and clinical key opinion leaders about the Company's solutions for addressing today's cancer challenges and will also include question and answer sessions. The topics being discussed include: Solutions for Today's Market, the Radixact® System and the advanced Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology1, the CyberKnife® System and CyberKnife VOLO™ Optimizer Technology, and U.S. Reimbursement Developments.

Due to the limited space, guests must register to attend Accuray's ASTRO investor meeting. Please RSVP to Michael Polyviou at mpolyviou@evcgroup.com by Monday, September 9, 2019.

For those not attending the ASTRO meeting, a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://www.accuray.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

1 'Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology' is synonymous with the development name: 'Motion Tracking and Compensation Feature for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System'

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-host-astro-investor-meeting-on-september-16-2019-300911222.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Disclaimer

Accuray Incorporated published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 12:16:05 UTC
