ACCURAY INCORPORATED (ARAY)
Accuray Incorporated : to Host Earnings Call

08/16/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 16, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-EC1EDBA96EF58.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
05/01Accuray Moves Back From A Spark To A Damp Squib 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 398 M
EBIT 2018 -3,42 M
Net income 2018 -24,3 M
Debt 2018 90,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart ACCURAY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Accuray Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCURAY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,20 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua H. Levine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis J. Lavigne Chairman
Andrew J. Kirkpatrick SVP-Global Operations, Research & Development
Kevin Waters Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth H. Dávila Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCURAY INCORPORATED-19.19%310
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.98%93 292
DANAHER CORPORATION7.83%70 528
INTUITIVE SURGICAL43.25%60 172
ILLUMINA50.04%48 535
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION35.94%46 605
