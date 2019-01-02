Accuray Incorporated : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2019

Log in
01/02/2019 | 01:31pm CET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

Accuray's presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. PT and a webcast with accompanying slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com.  A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Investor Contacts:           
Brian Moore
EVC Group LLC
310-770-0389
bmoore@evcgroup.com

Michael Polyviou
EVC Group LLC 
732-933-2754
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

Media Contacts
Beth Kaplan
Accuray Inc
+1 (408) 789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-present-at-the-37th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-january-9-2019-300771500.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
