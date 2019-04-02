Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Accuray Incorporated    ARAY

ACCURAY INCORPORATED

(ARAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Accuray Incorporated : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on April 23, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market close. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

accuray_incorporated_logo

The conference call dial-in numbers are 855-867-4103 (USA) or 262-912-4764 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 855-859-2056 (USA), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 1788894.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Investor Contacts:           
Brian Moore
EVC Group LLC
310-770-0389
bmoore@evcgroup.com

Michael Polyviou
EVC Group LLC 
732-933-2754
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

Media Contacts
Beth Kaplan
Accuray Incorporated
408-789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-fiscal-2019-third-quarter-financial-results-on-april-23-2019-300822565.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCURAY INCORPORATED
07:31aACCURAY INCORPORATED : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on ..
PR
03/07RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : Anderson Regional Cancer Center is the first cente..
AQ
02/22ACCURAY INCORPORATED : Phase 3 Randomized Trial Data Shows SBRT has Similar Acut..
PU
02/08ACCURAY INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
01/28ACCURAY INCORPORATED : And China Isotope And Radiation Corporation Enter Joint V..
PU
01/28ACCURAY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/22ACCURAY INCORPORATED : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
PU
01/22ACCURAY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/22ACCURAY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/17ACCURAY INCORPORATED : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About