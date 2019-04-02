Accuray Incorporated : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on April 23, 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market close. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 855-867-4103 (USA) or 262-912-4764 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 855-859-2056 (USA), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 1788894.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

