ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:27 am
14.51 EUR   +0.42%
05:46aACEA SPA : 2020 Corporate Events calendar variation
PU
04/10EXCLUSIVE : Italy's government set to reappoint Eni and Enel CEOs - source
RE
03/19ACEA S.P.A. : 2020 corporate events calendar variation
PU
Acea SpA: 2020 Corporate Events calendar variation

04/18/2020 | 05:46am EDT

ACEA S.p.A. ('ACEA') announces that the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of shareholders for the approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2019, already scheduled to take place within the longer term of 180 days from the close of the accounting period, will be held in first call on 29 May 2020 (Friday) and in second call on 30 May 2020 (Saturday).

It is confirmed that the dividend relating to FY2019 will be made payable from 24 June 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 22 June 2020 and record date of 23 June 2020.

The dates indicated to the market on 30 January 2020 for the examination, on the part of the Board of Directors, of FY2020 financial results are also confirmed as follows:

  • Wednesday 13 May 2020 Interim report on operations at 31 March 2020
  • Wednesday 29 July 2020 Half-year financial report at 30 June 2020
  • Tuesday 10 November 2020 Interim report on operations at 30 September 2020

Meetings may be arranged with the Financial Community and the press for the presentation of interim results and, where appropriate, business strategies.

Any changes to the above mentioned draft calendar will be immediately announced to the market and the supervisory and management Authorities. Further information or clarification can be obtained by contacting ACEA's Investor Relations, tel. +39.06.5799.1, e-mail investor.relations@aceaspa.it.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 09:45:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 209 M
EBIT 2019 508 M
Net income 2019 274 M
Debt 2019 3 050 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 3 084 M
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,30  €
Last Close Price 14,51  €
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Giuseppe Gola Director-Finance & Control
Giovanni Giani Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Capece Minutolo del Sasso Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.-21.31%3 356
ORSTED A/S-1.07%42 130
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.25%39 650
SEMPRA ENERGY-17.85%36 385
E.ON SE-7.29%25 050
ENGIE-34.08%24 922
