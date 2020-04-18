Acea SpA: 2020 Corporate Events calendar variation

ACEA S.p.A. ('ACEA') announces that the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of shareholders for the approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2019, already scheduled to take place within the longer term of 180 days from the close of the accounting period, will be held in first call on 29 May 2020 (Friday) and in second call on 30 May 2020 (Saturday).

It is confirmed that the dividend relating to FY2019 will be made payable from 24 June 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 22 June 2020 and record date of 23 June 2020.

The dates indicated to the market on 30 January 2020 for the examination, on the part of the Board of Directors, of FY2020 financial results are also confirmed as follows:

Wednesday 13 May 2020 Interim report on operations at 31 March 2020



Wednesday 29 July 2020 Half-year financial report at 30 June 2020



Tuesday 10 November 2020 Interim report on operations at 30 September 2020



Meetings may be arranged with the Financial Community and the press for the presentation of interim results and, where appropriate, business strategies.

Any changes to the above mentioned draft calendar will be immediately announced to the market and the supervisory and management Authorities. Further information or clarification can be obtained by contacting ACEA's Investor Relations, tel. +39.06.5799.1, e-mail investor.relations@aceaspa.it.

