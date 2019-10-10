Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  ACEA S.p.A.    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acea: new circular economy investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:11am EDT

Inaugurated at Monterotondo Marittimo (Grosseto) one of the largest composting plants in Central Italy

Rome, 10 October 2019 - The inauguration of one of Central Italy's largest composting and anaerobic digestion, organic waste processing and biogas production facilities took place today, attended by the President of the Region of Tuscany, Enrico Rossi, ACEA's Chairperson Michaela Castelli and CEO Stefano Donnarumma.

The plant, located at Monterotondo Marittimo, in the Province of Grosseto, took around two years to build and has an authorised capacity for the processing of 70 thousand tons of waste per year, to generate an overall annual electricity output of 6 GWh. The investment totalled approximately 22 million Euro and the expected annual contribution to EBITDA is estimated at around 2.5 million Euro.

The facility is equipped with the most state-of-the-art technologies available on the market and will offer significant environmental benefits, including a reduction in transfer to the landfill of organic waste, which is converted to fertiliser for agricultural use (compost) and for the generation of electricity from renewable sources, via the energetic valorisation of the biogas produced by the process of anaerobic digestion of the waste.

Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of ACEA, commented: 'We are particularly pleased at the productive cooperation with the Institutions and with all the Organisations involved, which has allowed us to achieve today's inauguration of this plant, of such enormous value to the area since it enables a virtuous and sustainable management of the waste cycle. The start-up of this new facility - the CEO added - marks a major step towards ACEA's implementation of the objectives concerning the waste management sector from a circular economy perspective set out in the 2019-2022 Business Plan, which also envisages the development of new plants'.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACEA S.P.A.
07:11aACEA : new circular economy investment
PU
10/07ACEA S P A : Acquedotto del Fiora, amendment to articles of association and shar..
PU
07/31ACEA : Board approves 2019 half-year Results
PU
07/04ACEA : enters the plastic waste treatment sector
PU
06/24ACEA SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15ACEA : Board of Directors approves Results for Q1 2019
PU
05/06ACEA : Verification of independence requirements authorisation for Bond Issue
PU
04/17ACEA : AGM of Acea's shareholders approves the separate Financial Statements at ..
PU
04/09ACEA : Annual General Meeting on 17-18 April 2019 confirmation of candidacy for ..
PU
04/02ACEA : Board of Directors approves 2019-2022 Business Plan
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 194 M
EBIT 2019 499 M
Net income 2019 274 M
Debt 2019 2 897 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 3 745 M
Chart ACEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ACEA S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,28  €
Last Close Price 17,62  €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Giuseppe Gola Director-Finance & Control
Giovanni Giani Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Capece Minutolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.46.71%4 112
SEMPRA ENERGY35.54%40 260
ORSTED AS43.91%38 708
ENGIE16.05%38 482
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.05%37 388
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-31.86%31 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group