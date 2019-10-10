Acea: new circular economy investment

Inaugurated at Monterotondo Marittimo (Grosseto) one of the largest composting plants in Central Italy

Rome, 10 October 2019 - The inauguration of one of Central Italy's largest composting and anaerobic digestion, organic waste processing and biogas production facilities took place today, attended by the President of the Region of Tuscany, Enrico Rossi, ACEA's Chairperson Michaela Castelli and CEO Stefano Donnarumma.

The plant, located at Monterotondo Marittimo, in the Province of Grosseto, took around two years to build and has an authorised capacity for the processing of 70 thousand tons of waste per year, to generate an overall annual electricity output of 6 GWh. The investment totalled approximately 22 million Euro and the expected annual contribution to EBITDA is estimated at around 2.5 million Euro.

The facility is equipped with the most state-of-the-art technologies available on the market and will offer significant environmental benefits, including a reduction in transfer to the landfill of organic waste, which is converted to fertiliser for agricultural use (compost) and for the generation of electricity from renewable sources, via the energetic valorisation of the biogas produced by the process of anaerobic digestion of the waste.

Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of ACEA, commented: 'We are particularly pleased at the productive cooperation with the Institutions and with all the Organisations involved, which has allowed us to achieve today's inauguration of this plant, of such enormous value to the area since it enables a virtuous and sustainable management of the waste cycle. The start-up of this new facility - the CEO added - marks a major step towards ACEA's implementation of the objectives concerning the waste management sector from a circular economy perspective set out in the 2019-2022 Business Plan, which also envisages the development of new plants'.