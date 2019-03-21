Log in
Acea : Board of Directors approves requested supplement to the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 17-18 April 2019

0
03/21/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

Acea SpA, Board of Directors approves requested supplement to the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 17-18 April 2019

Rome, 21 March 2019 - The Acea SpA Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, resolved to supplement the Agenda for the ordinary Annual General Meeting convened on 17 and 18 April 2019, respectively, in first and second call, in relation to the request submitted, pursuant to Article 126-bis, first paragraph, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ('Consolidated Finance Act'), by shareholder Roma Capitale, owner of a 51% equity stake in Acea SpA, with the addition of the item 'Appointment of a Board Director'. Following the said supplement, the Annual General Meeting agenda will therefore be as set out below:

1. Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018; Board of Directors' report on operations and reports by the Board of Statutory Auditors and the independent auditing firm. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and information pertaining to the consolidated non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 (Sustainability Report 2018). Resolutions concerning the approval of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2. Resolutions concerning allocation of the 2018 profit/loss.

3. Remuneration Report - Resolution concerning the first Section, in accordance with Article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58 dated 24 February 1998.

4. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman and fixing of remuneration:

4.1 appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

4.2 appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

4.3 fixing of remuneration for the Board of Statutory Auditors.

5. Appointment of a Board Director.

Pursuant to Article 126 bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, the Notice of addition to the Annual General Meeting Agenda and the report submitted by shareholder Roma Capitale will be made available to the public according to the legally required deadline and procedures.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 19:59:10 UTC
