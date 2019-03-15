Log in
ACEA SpA

ACEA SPA

(ACE)
Acea SpA: Resignation of Board member Luca Alfredo Lanzalone

03/15/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Acea SpA: Resignation of Board member Luca Alfredo Lanzalone

Rome, 15 March 2019 - Mr. Luca Alfredo Lanzalone, Lawyer, elected as a Director of Acea SpA by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 April 2017, from the list presented by shareholder Roma Capitale, non-executive and non-independent board member, has today tendered his resignation from the office of Director. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Mr. Lanzalone currently holds 3,070 (three thousand and seventy) shares of Acea SpA.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 23:33:04 UTC
