Acea SpA: Resignation of Board member Luca Alfredo Lanzalone
Rome, 15 March 2019 - Mr. Luca Alfredo Lanzalone, Lawyer, elected as a Director of Acea SpA by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 April 2017, from the list presented by shareholder Roma Capitale, non-executive and non-independent board member, has today tendered his resignation from the office of Director. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Mr. Lanzalone currently holds 3,070 (three thousand and seventy) shares of Acea SpA.
