ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ACRX)
  Report  
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/05/2019 | 04:06pm EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held November 11 – 13. AcelRx management will provide an overview of the business and company updates during the live presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. 

Details of the event are as follows:

Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Location: The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ
Presentation Time: 9:10 am local time (11:10 a.m. ET)

The conference will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.acelrx.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.acelrx.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. Zalviso is not approved in the U.S. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

AcelRx logo. (PRNewsFoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-credit-suisse-28th-annual-healthcare-conference-300952174.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
