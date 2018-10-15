AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : DSUVIA Efficacy and Safety Data to be Presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Annual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in a medically supervised setting, today announced a poster presentation at the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in San Francisco highlighting sublingual sufentanil. The poster presentation will include efficacy and integrated safety results of sufentanil sublingual tablets across surgery types.

Included in this presentation are results from two randomized and placebo-controlled studies in post-operative patients following bunionectomy (SAP202) and abdominal surgery (SAP301). Two studies were open-label and single-arm intended to evaluate sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg (DSUVIA™) in the emergency department (SAP302) and in older, post-operative patients, many with comorbidities (SAP303). Statistically significant SPID12 differences were observed in favor of DSUVIA compared to placebo. Nausea was the most commonly reported AE across all surgery subgroups.

'Pain is the most common reason for delayed discharge from outpatient surgery centers and the main reason for unanticipated hospital admissions,' said Dr. Jacob Hutchins, Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. 'Inadequate management of pain in the perioperative period causes unnecessary suffering and discomfort, and these results show that DSUVIA could offer potential analgesic advantages in patients requiring non-invasive, acute pain management.'

The data will be presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2018 Annual Meeting, October 13-17 in San Francisco, California.

Details on the Poster Presentation is as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Integrated Safety Results of the Sufentanil Sublingual Tablet 30 mcg by Procedure Type for Management of Moderate to Severe Acute Pain

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 16, 2018; 12:00-12:30pm PT

Location: Moscone Center, North Hall D, Area B, Monitor 6

Presenters: Jacob Hutchins, MD, MHA

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has two product candidates in the United States including DSUVIA™ (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), with a proposed indication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitalized patients. DZUVEO™, as DSUVIA is known in Europe, and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

