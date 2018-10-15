Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc    ACRX

ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ACRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : DSUVIA Efficacy and Safety Data to be Presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:13pm CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in a medically supervised setting, today announced a poster presentation at the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in San Francisco highlighting sublingual sufentanil. The poster presentation will include efficacy and integrated safety results of sufentanil sublingual tablets across surgery types.

Included in this presentation are results from two randomized and placebo-controlled studies in post-operative patients following bunionectomy (SAP202) and abdominal surgery (SAP301). Two studies were open-label and single-arm intended to evaluate sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg (DSUVIA™) in the emergency department (SAP302) and in older, post-operative patients, many with comorbidities (SAP303). Statistically significant SPID12 differences were observed in favor of DSUVIA compared to placebo. Nausea was the most commonly reported AE across all surgery subgroups.

'Pain is the most common reason for delayed discharge from outpatient surgery centers and the main reason for unanticipated hospital admissions,' said Dr. Jacob Hutchins, Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. 'Inadequate management of pain in the perioperative period causes unnecessary suffering and discomfort, and these results show that DSUVIA could offer potential analgesic advantages in patients requiring non-invasive, acute pain management.'

The data will be presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2018 Annual Meeting, October 13-17 in San Francisco, California.

Details on the Poster Presentation is as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Integrated Safety Results of the Sufentanil Sublingual Tablet 30 mcg by Procedure Type for Management of Moderate to Severe Acute Pain
 Date & Time: Tuesday, October 16, 2018; 12:00-12:30pm PT
Location: Moscone Center, North Hall D, Area B, Monitor 6
Presenters: Jacob Hutchins, MD, MHA

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has two product candidates in the United States including DSUVIA™ (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), with a proposed indication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitalized patients. DZUVEO™, as DSUVIA is known in Europe, and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsuvia-efficacy-and-safety-data-to-be-presented-at-the-american-society-of-anesthesiologists-asa-annual-conference-300730818.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media Contacts: Theresa Dolge, Evoke, 215-928-2748, theresa.dolge@evokegroup.com, OR Jessica Ross, Evoke, 215-928-2346, jessica.ross@evokegroup.com, OR Investor Contacts: Raffi Asadorian, CFO, AcelRx, investors@acelrx.com, OR Brian Korb, Solebury Trout, 646-378-2923, investors@acelrx.com

Disclaimer

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 20:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
10:13pACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : DSUVIA Efficacy and Safety Data to be Presented at the ..
PU
11:06aACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA panel votes in favor of AcelRx's pain candidate
AQ
10/12ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Approval Of DSUVIA Fo..
PR
10/12ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : Stock Trading Halted; FDA Advisory Committee to Review ..
PR
09/28ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in Octo..
AQ
09/25ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in Octo..
PR
09/13ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Date of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for DS..
AQ
09/11ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Date of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for DS..
PR
08/23ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Events in Septe..
PR
08/22ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the 2018 Military Health System Research ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:00aHEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (10/15/2018) 
09:18aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/15/2018) 
07:30aPremarket analyst action - healthcare 
07:21aYOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : AcelRx, How Far Can It Go; Trevena's Future 
06:45aAcelRx Pharma up 29% premarket on positive Ad Com vote for Dsuvia 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8,03 M
EBIT 2018 -35,8 M
Net income 2018 -47,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 30,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,2x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent J. Angotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Adams Chairman
Raffi Asadorian CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Pamela Pierce Palmer Director & Chief Medical Officer
Mark A. Evashenk Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC96.54%241
GILEAD SCIENCES2.72%93 985
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.99%44 892
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.18%39 451
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.43.68%9 776
GENMAB-10.38%8 786
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.