ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes

07/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings,  today announced that the Company has been added as a member of the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes effective at the opening of trading today, July 1, 2019.

"We're pleased to be included in these widely followed indexes which raises our visibility with institutions and investors, and reflects the progress we have made as a commercial stage company," said Vince Angotti, Chief Executive Officer at AcelRx.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso®(sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. Zalviso is an investigational drug and not approved in the U.S. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-added-to-the-russell-2000-and-3000-indexes-300878743.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
