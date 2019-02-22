Log in
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc    ACRX

ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ACRX)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : to announce fourth quarter 2018 results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 7th, 2019

02/22/2019 | 09:26am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and annual financial results after market close on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. AcelRx management will host an investment-community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on March 7, 2019 to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 361-2335 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9657 for Canadian callers or (412) 902-4204 for international callers. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.acelrx.com and clicking on the webcast link on the Investors home page.

A webcast replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the call by visiting the Investor page of the company's website at www.acelrx.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso®(sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. Zalviso is not approved in the U.S. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

AcelRx logo. (PRNewsFoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2018-results-and-provide-a-corporate-update-on-thursday-march-7th-2019-300800352.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
