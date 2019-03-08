Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Acer Inc    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INC

(2353)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acer : Reports February Consolidated Revenues of NT$14.47 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:31am EST

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for February, 2019 at NT$14.47 billion, down 5.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and down 13.1 percent month-on-month, impacted by the continued CPU supply shortage. For year-to-February, consolidated revenues were NT$31.13 billion, down 3.1% YoY.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated)

Acer's focus on gaming continued to bear fruit, with its gaming line[1] seeing 40.6 percent revenue growth YoY for February, and 35.9 percent revenue growth YoY year-to-February. Acer's monitor and gadget businesses, subsidiaries such as AOPEN Incorporated and Acer Cyber Security Incorporated all achieved double-digit YoY growth.

Acer will hold its 2019 Q1 Board of Director's meeting on March 20 to review and approve the financial results for the fiscal annual year and fourth quarter 2018 financial statements.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-february-consolidated-revenues-of-nt14-47-billion-300809135.html

SOURCE Acer Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACER INC
06:31aACER : Reports February Consolidated Revenues of NT$14.47 Billion
PR
03/06ACER : Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, founder of Acer Inc. Stan Shih confirm ..
AQ
02/07IBASE TECHNOLOGY : partners with Acer to deliver digital signage with device man..
AQ
02/06Motherboards Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Gigabyte Technology, Asu..
AQ
01/07ACER : Debuts All-New Swift 7 with Compact Design and Incredible Screen-to-body ..
AQ
2018ACER : founder urges closer Taiwan-Japan business cooperation
AQ
2018ACER : Reports Near 8% YoY Growth in Consolidated Revenues for Q3 2018, Marking ..
AQ
2018ACER : Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Fifth Straight Year
PR
2018ACER : and Yulon Group unveil Taiwan's first self-driving car
AQ
2018ACER : Taiwan shows off first Level 4 autonomous concept vehicle
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.