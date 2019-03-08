Acer : Reports February Consolidated Revenues of NT$14.47 Billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for February, 2019 at NT$14.47 billion, down 5.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and down 13.1 percent month-on-month, impacted by the continued CPU supply shortage. For year-to-February, consolidated revenues were NT$31.13 billion, down 3.1% YoY.

Acer's focus on gaming continued to bear fruit, with its gaming line[1] seeing 40.6 percent revenue growth YoY for February, and 35.9 percent revenue growth YoY year-to-February. Acer's monitor and gadget businesses, subsidiaries such as AOPEN Incorporated and Acer Cyber Security Incorporated all achieved double-digit YoY growth.

Acer will hold its 2019 Q1 Board of Director's meeting on March 20 to review and approve the financial results for the fiscal annual year and fourth quarter 2018 financial statements.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-february-consolidated-revenues-of-nt14-47-billion-300809135.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer Incorporated