Acer Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review for EDSIVO™ for the Treatment of vEDS

Acer continues progress toward goal of commercializing EDSIVO™



NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review Acer’s New Drug Application (NDA) for EDSIVO™ for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation. The FDA also granted a priority review of the NDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 25, 2019. Priority review is a designation granted by the FDA to accelerate the review process for drugs that offer a significant improvement in treatment or provide treatment where no satisfactory alternative therapy exists.

“The acceptance of our NDA for EDSIVO™ is an important step in our efforts to help patients with vEDS, who suffer with a devastating disease that currently has no approved treatment,” said William Andrews, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Acer. “We have had the honor of learning about the significant challenges of living with vEDS directly from patients and their families. This has in large part driven the hard work, passion and complete dedication that our small team has given to this effort, and we will continue to do so as the FDA reviews our NDA for EDSIVO™. We are excited about the possibility of making EDSIVO™ available in the U.S. for patients in the near future.”

“We continue to accelerate our pre-commercial activities supporting the potential U.S. launch of EDSIVO™ for the treatment of vEDS if it is approved by the FDA,” said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer. “Additionally, we are working diligently on advancing and expanding our pipeline with the goal of bringing multiple products to patients with serious rare diseases over the next several years.”

About EDSIVO™ and vEDS

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) is a group of hereditary disorders of connective tissue. vEDS is the most severe subtype where patients suffer from life threatening arterial dissections and ruptures, as well as intestinal and uterine ruptures. The average mortality is 51 years of age. An Acer-commissioned patient-finder study phenotypically identified 4,169 vEDS patients in the U.S. from an analysis of a commercially available patient claims database with data of approximately 190 million unique patient lives. Based on that information, Acer estimates the prevalence of phenotypically-defined vEDS in the U.S. could be greater than 1 in 45,000. Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for vEDS. Acer is advancing EDSIVO™ (celiprolol), a new chemical entity (NCE), for the treatment of vEDS based on a randomized controlled clinical study of celiprolol(1). FDA granted a priority review of the EDSIVO™ NDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 25, 2019. EDSIVO™ received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the potential treatment of vEDS in 2015.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer, headquartered in Newton, MA, is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Acer’s late-stage clinical pipeline includes two candidates for severe genetic disorders: EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS), and ACER-001 (a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for urea cycle disorders (UCD) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). There are no FDA-approved drugs for vEDS and MSUD and limited options for UCD, which collectively impact approximately 7,000 patients in the U.S. Acer’s product candidates have clinical proof-of-concept and mechanistic differentiation, and Acer intends to seek approval for them in the U.S. by using the regulatory pathway established under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) that allows an applicant to rely at least in part on third-party data for approval, which may expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of a marketing application.

For more information, visit www.acertx.com .

