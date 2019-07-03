Log in
ACER THERAPEUTICS INC

ACER THERAPEUTICS INC

(ACER)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Investors (ACER)

07/03/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (“Acer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACER) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 25, 2019, the Company revealed a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its marketing application for EDSIVO, a medication for the treatment of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. According to the CRL, “an adequate and well-controlled trial” was required to determine whether EDSIVO “reduces the risk of clinical events” in patients with vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $15.16, or nearly 79%, to close at $4.12 on June 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Acer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
