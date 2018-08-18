Log in
ACER THERAPEUTICS INC (ACER)

ACER THERAPEUTICS INC (ACER)
Opexa Therapeutics : Acer Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual H.C. Wainwright Conference

08/18/2018 | 03:51am CEST

NEWTON, MA - August 20, 2018 - Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need, today announced that Acer's management team will provide a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held on September 4-6, 2018 in New York City.

Acer Conference Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, September 5

Time: 10:25 am Eastern Time

Location: St. Regis New York, in Library (2nd floor)

Webcast: https://acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer, headquartered in Newton, MA, is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Acer's late-stage clinical pipeline includes two candidates for severe genetic disorders: EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS), and ACER-001 (a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for urea cycle disorders (UCD) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). There are no FDA-approved drugs for vEDS and MSUD and limited options for UCD, which collectively impact approximately 7,000 patients in the U.S. Acer's product candidates have clinical proof-of-concept and mechanistic differentiation, and Acer intends to seek approval for them in the U.S. by using the regulatory pathway established under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) that allows an applicant to rely at least in part on third-party data for approval, which may expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of a marketing application.

For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

Ph: 617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Acer Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 01:50:00 UTC
