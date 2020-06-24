Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Investors (ACER)

06/24/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (“Acer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACER) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On June 25, 2019, the Company disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejecting its new drug application for EDSIVO, a medication for the treatment of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. According to the CRL, “an adequate and well-controlled trial” was required to determine whether EDSIVO “reduces the risk of clinical events” in patients with vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $15.16, or nearly 79%, to close at $4.12 on June 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you purchased Acer shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 36,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 69,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 3,55 $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Schelling President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Aselage Chairman
Harry S. Palmin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
William T. Andrews Chief Medical Officer
Jay Robinson Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACER THERAPEUTICS INC.-11.47%36
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.50%94 141
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.10%76 694
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.46%63 853
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.71%30 424
GENMAB A/S47.28%21 647
