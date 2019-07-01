Log in
ACERINOX : Appointments in the Steering Commitee of Acerinox
PU
06/04EU needs to act on steel imports in wake of U.S. tariffs - industry
RE
06/03ACERINOX : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Acerinox : Appointments in the Steering Commitee of Acerinox

07/01/2019

The Board of Directors of Acerinox has approved, at the proposal of the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, the appointments of Fernando Gutiérrez as Strategy and Raw Materials Director; Oswald Wolfe as Director of Institutional Relations, Sustainability and Communication and Mark Davis as CEO of Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd.

Fernando Gutiérrez, new Strategy and Raw Materials Director, is an Industrial Engineer by ICAI - Universidad Pontificia de Comillas. He joined Acerinox Group in 2001 at the Commercial Department. In 2002 he was transferred to the Corporate Planning Department. After that, in 2008, he was promoted to Deputy Head of Raw Material Purchasing of the Group. In 2012 he assumed the responsibility of Director of this Department, and 2018 he was appointed Strategy Director of the Group, a position that he has held until now

Oswald Wolfe, Director of Institutional Relations, Sustainability and Communication, will be based in our headquarters in Madrid. Oswald has a Degree in Law, and Master in International Management. He joined Acerinox Group in 1984 at the Commercial Department, occupying different positions and responsibilities during his career, with wide professional expertise at national and international levels. After that, he was promoted to Commercial Director of the Group in 2010 and in 2014 CEO of Bahru Stainless, a position that has been held until now

Mark Davis, CEO of Bahru Stainless, is Metallurgical Engineer. He joined Acerinox Group in 2001 at Technical Department of North American Stainless (NAS). After that, he has held different positions as Hot Mill, Cold Mill Manager and Melt Shop areas. In 2011 was promoted to Director of Operations Bahru Stainless at the Malaysian factory and in January 2019 he was appointed as General Manager of Bahru Stainless, a position that has been held until now.

Disclaimer

Acerinox SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:22:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 915 M
EBIT 2019 275 M
Net income 2019 193 M
Debt 2019 522 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 2 386 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,3  €
Last Close Price 8,83  €
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Velázquez Herreros Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Miranda Robredo Chairman
Miguel Ferrandis Torres Financial Director
Mvuleni Geoffrey Qhena Director
Braulio Medel Cámara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACERINOX1.94%2 717
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.00%21 092
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 740
EVRAZ PLC38.44%12 242
JSW STEEL-9.83%9 637
TERNIUM SA (ADR)-17.23%4 497
