Acerinox : Appointments in the Steering Commitee of Acerinox

The Board of Directors of Acerinox has approved, at the proposal of the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, the appointments of Fernando Gutiérrez as Strategy and Raw Materials Director; Oswald Wolfe as Director of Institutional Relations, Sustainability and Communication and Mark Davis as CEO of Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd.

Fernando Gutiérrez, new Strategy and Raw Materials Director, is an Industrial Engineer by ICAI - Universidad Pontificia de Comillas. He joined Acerinox Group in 2001 at the Commercial Department. In 2002 he was transferred to the Corporate Planning Department. After that, in 2008, he was promoted to Deputy Head of Raw Material Purchasing of the Group. In 2012 he assumed the responsibility of Director of this Department, and 2018 he was appointed Strategy Director of the Group, a position that he has held until now

Oswald Wolfe, Director of Institutional Relations, Sustainability and Communication, will be based in our headquarters in Madrid. Oswald has a Degree in Law, and Master in International Management. He joined Acerinox Group in 1984 at the Commercial Department, occupying different positions and responsibilities during his career, with wide professional expertise at national and international levels. After that, he was promoted to Commercial Director of the Group in 2010 and in 2014 CEO of Bahru Stainless, a position that has been held until now

Mark Davis, CEO of Bahru Stainless, is Metallurgical Engineer. He joined Acerinox Group in 2001 at Technical Department of North American Stainless (NAS). After that, he has held different positions as Hot Mill, Cold Mill Manager and Melt Shop areas. In 2011 was promoted to Director of Operations Bahru Stainless at the Malaysian factory and in January 2019 he was appointed as General Manager of Bahru Stainless, a position that has been held until now.