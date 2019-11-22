Log in
ACERINOX S.A.

ACERINOX S.A.

(ACX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/22 10:15:07 am
9.773 EUR   +2.08%
09:51aACERINOX S A : EU takes Indonesia to WTO over nickel ore export curbs
RE
11/04ACERINOX S.A. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/04ACERINOX S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
Acerinox S A : EU takes Indonesia to WTO over nickel ore export curbs

11/22/2019 | 09:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters are pictured in Geneva

The European Union launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday against Indonesia's curbs on exporting nickel and other raw materials, which are designed to benefit its own smelting and stainless steel industries.

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy in the 28-member EU, said the restrictions unfairly limited EU producers' access to nickel ore in particular, as well as to scraps, coal and coke, iron ore and chromium.

The Commission's complaint says the measures are part of a plan to develop Indonesia's stainless steel industry. The country is the world's largest miner of nickel ore and is set to ban exports for two years from 2020.

Indonesia has become the second-largest exporter of stainless steel and its share of the EU market has risen from near zero in 2017 to 18% in the second quarter of this year, European steel association Eurofer said.

It also says that the manufacturing methods used in Indonesia produce up to seven times more carbon dioxide than the processes used in Europe.

"The risk is that artificially cheap, highly polluting steel displaces cleaner steels from both domestic EU producers and traditional trade partners," Eurofer said.

China, the world's largest stainless steel producer, has stockpiled nickel ore ahead of the ban on shipments from Indonesia.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Indonesia's measures put further jobs in the EU's already struggling steel sector at risk.

"Despite our concerted efforts, Indonesia has maintained the measures in place and even announced a new export ban for January 2020," she said in a statement.

The EU is also challenging a scheme that exempts Indonesian manufacturers from duties on certain imports for upgrading or building a new factory as long as local machinery and appliances make up 30% of content. The EU sees this as an illegal subsidy.

Indonesian government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Shares in European stainless steel producers were trading higher on Friday. Acerinox was up 1.0%, Aperam 0.6% higher and Outokumpu up 2.2%.

WTO complaints kick off with a 60-day period for consultations between the parties to settle the dispute. The complainant can then request a three-person panel to provide a ruling. That ruling would typically be at least a year away.

By Philip Blenkinsop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACERINOX S.A. -1.42% 9.574 End-of-day quote.10.53%
LME NICKEL CASH 0.70% 14410 End-of-day quote.38.03%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 855 M
EBIT 2019 209 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 541 M
Yield 2019 5,10%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 2 587 M
Chart ACERINOX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acerinox S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACERINOX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,68  €
Last Close Price 9,57  €
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Velázquez Herreros Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Miranda Robredo Independent Chairman
Miguel Ferrandis Torres Director-Finance
Braulio Medel Cámara Independent Director
Ryo Hattori Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACERINOX S.A.10.53%2 863
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-17.23%17 049
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 836
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%9 204
JSW STEEL LTD-16.30%8 213
EVRAZ PLC-26.51%6 618
