Acerinox S A : Europa donates 60,000 to 20 associations in Campo de Gibraltar to alleviate the effects of coronavirus

Aware of the situation in which the most vulnerable and disadvantaged find themselves, Acerinox and its employees would like to contribute small donations to help alleviate the effects of this pandemic given the responsibility we have in the social environment in which we live and work.

The funds for these donations will be allocated from items such as the plant's canteen, which is closed due to the circumstances, and the donations from employees who have waived this item included in their contracts. Therefore, the donation will be of a similar amount during the months in which this critical situation we are experiencing continues, and will be distributed among the region's social organisations that request aid.

To this end, the Social Responsibility Committee, formed of the 4 members of the Works Council and an additional 3 employees from the company, met yesterday to distribute the first €60,000.

Mr. Herrera, vice president of the Campo de Gibraltar Food Bank, and Father Yelman, from the San Isidro Labrador de Los Barrios Parish, also attended the meeting as guests and as those with a better understanding of the situation in the region, in order to indicate to us the region's associations most in need of our help so that Acerinox could distribute the donations, using objective criteria based on genuine needs. Acerinox would like to thank both guests for their assistance.

The donations will be distributed among twenty solidarity organisations located in ten of the region's municipalities as well as the Food Bank.

Likewise, on 19 March Acerinox Europa donated 1,500 masks to the healthcare network of Campo de Gibraltar, which were sent to two hospitals in the region: Punta de Europa and Hospital de La Línea, for patient care and to stop the spread of the virus in environments as critical as hospitals