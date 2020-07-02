Log in
Acerinox S A : , the first steel company certified by AENOR for its protocols against COVID-19

07/02/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Today Acerinox has become the first steel company to receive the AENOR (the Spanish Association for Standardisation and Certification) certification for its protocols against COVID-19 after assessing various aspects relating to coronavirus risk management at the Acerinox Europa plant.

The director of AENOR in Andalusia, Antonio Pérez Carreño, has presented the certification to Antonio Moreno, director of Acerinox Europa, in an event that took place today at the offices of the Group's stainless steel production plant in Campo de Gibraltar. This certification is an external guarantee of the effectiveness of the measures applied by the company and, at the same time, supports that these initiatives meet the guidelines set out by the Spanish Ministry of Health with regard to COVID-19 prevention and hygiene.

Antonio Moreno, director of Acerinox Europa, assured that 'since the beginning of the pandemic, our priority has been to ensure the health and safety of our employees. Therefore, we created a committee to monitor the situation, and we established the appropriate measures to ensure the performance of activities. Furthermore, we did this together with the authorities and trade unions in order to take the most effective decisions possible'.

Acerinox Europa established a plan of preventative measures, including distributing gels, gloves and masks, taking the temperature of every individual that accesses any of its centres, and guaranteeing the compliance of safe distances between individuals. Acerinox Europa has also performed solidarity-based activities to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the region's most disadvantaged.

Antonio Pérez Carreño, Director of AENOR in Andalusia, highlighted that 'this certification promotes trust among all those involved, which is a key aspect for economic and social recovery from the effects of the coronavirus crisis. The steps being taken by Acerinox are consistent with the quality of its service and the company's desire for continuous improvement'.

The assessment performed by AENOR evaluates aspects such as risk management, occupational health management, the training, information and communications provided, organisational measures (capacity control, distances, screens, etc.), protection (use of personal protective equipment), and good cleaning and hygiene practices, among others.

AENOR has already certified Acerinox as a Healthy Organisation

Last year Acerinox was recognised by AENOR with the Healthy Organisation Certification, placing value on the activities established to ensure the safety of its employees, including: Back Schools (muscle - skeletal); Motivation (for the treatment of disorders such as anxiety or phobias) and Smoking (to help quit this unhealthy habit).

Disclaimer

Acerinox SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 12:33:05 UTC
