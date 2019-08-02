Acerus Pharmaceuticals : Announces Temporary Unavailability of NATESTO® in Canada and South Korea

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP, OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced that it will voluntarily replace certain NATESTO® lots released in the Canadian and South Korean markets, which is expected to cause temporary shortages in those markets.

Acerus has identified four commercial lots of NATESTO® released in the Canadian and South Korean markets that were found to be non-conforming during long-term stability studies, even though such lots were fully in-specification at the time of release. This post-release non-conformity is not harmful to the patient, but may result in difficulties in dispensing. The temporary shortage of the product in the Canadian and South Korean markets is expected to continue until the end of October 2019. Acerus has noted this shortage on the Drug Shortages Canada website and will continue to dialogue with Health Canada to identify solutions to try to minimize the disruption to patients in the affected markets.

About NATESTO® (Testosterone) Nasal Gel

NATESTO® is a nasal gel formulation of testosterone developed by Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation and indicated as a replacement therapy for men diagnosed with conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone (hypogonadism). It is the first and only nasally-administered testosterone product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), available in a 'no-touch' dispenser with a metered dose pump. A copy of the NATESTO® Canadian product monograph can be found at: http://www.aceruspharma.com/English/products-and-pipeline/strategy/default.aspx. For further information, specific to the U.S. product dosing and administration, please visit: www.NATESTO.com.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men's health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in the U.S. and other territories.

Acerus' shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

