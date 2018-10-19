Robbins Arroyo LLP: Aceto Corporation (ACET) Misled Shareholders According to a Recent Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Aceto Corporation (NasdaqGS:
ACET) have filed a shareholder action against the company's officers and
directors for breaches of their fiduciary duties between August 25, 2017
and April 18, 2018. Aceto develops, markets, sells, and distributes
finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical products,
among other products.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/aceto-corporation-oct-2018/
Aceto Accused of Overstating Its Financial Guidance
According to the complaint, Aceto assured investors that the company's
internal control over financial reporting was effective. In reality,
Aceto lacked proper internal control to identify the misapplication of
cash. Aceto began to reveal its troubles on November 3, 2017, when it
disclosed that the company's system of internal control failed to
generate a report to assure that the aging of trade receivables was
accurate. The company's problems became more apparent on February 2,
2018, when it revealed a net loss of $13.86 million, compared to a net
loss of $560,000 in the previous year's comparable quarter. On April 18,
2018, Aceto finally announced that its 2018 fiscal year earnings
guidance should no longer be relied upon and that it anticipates
recording non-cash intangible asset impairment charges in the range of
$230 million to $260 million. On this news, Aceto's stock plummeted over
64% to close at $2.66 per share on April 19, 2018, and continues to fall.
Aceto Shareholders Have Legal Options
If you would like more information about your rights and potential
remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005514/en/