Achaogen Announces Presentations at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

0
02/20/2019 | 04:02pm EST

-- Leerink February 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET --

-- Cowen March 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET --

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO), a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and commercializing innovative antibacterial agents to address multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • 8th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (New York) on February 27th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET

  • Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston) on March 12th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available in the "Investors" section of Achaogen’s website, www.achaogen.com. Replays of each presentation will be archived for 30 days following the conference for those unable to listen live.

About Achaogen
Achaogen is a biopharmaceutical company passionately committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibacterial treatments for MDR gram-negative infections. Achaogen's first commercial product is ZEMDRI, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis. The Achaogen ZEMDRI program was funded in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company is currently developing C-Scape, an orally-administered beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, which is also supported by BARDA. C-Scape is investigational, has not been determined to be safe or efficacious, and has not been approved for commercialization.

Investor and Media Contact:
Denise Powell
denise@redhousecomms.com
510.703.9491

Achaogen, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
